Driver that crashed into bridge, killing St. Louis woman, speaks for the first time

The driver that crashed into a St. Louis bridge in July, causing the death of Jan Torrisi-Mokwa, a well-known St. Louis businesswoman, talked to KMOV in her first appearance in the media after the incident.
The victim was the wife of former St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa and was driving below the bridge when a one-ton piece fell on her car.
KMOV reports that after the name of the driver was released in a police report, she agreed to talk to the news media outlet to tell her side of the story.
The driver is 22-year-old Damaya Love, who says that she’s haunted by the incident. “I was very remorseful, I was very upset… When serious traumatic stuff happens, it haunts me.”
Love has suffered two traumatic events in consecutive years, as she lost her 2-month-old daughter last year.
KMOV informs that the driver was alone on her way to work when she took a right turn too sharply. Her car impacted with the decorative concrete railing on the bridge over Lindell and Union, sending the one-ton piece of concrete to the roadway below, crushing the car where Mokwa was traveling.
“It was there for a nano second and then it went and I was like ‘oh my god’ and I remember yelling ‘did anyone get hurt?’ People were steady asking me if I am okay, but I want to know if they are okay, because that piece of concrete just fell.”
Love was taken to the hospital after the incident. She found out later that Mokwa had died.
“I just want the family to know that I know how much she meant to them and I know how it feels to lose someone and I am very sorry,” she said.
Love said the impact was not caused by her speeding, as the impact did not even deploy her airbags. She said she was not distracted. She was ticketed, however, for driving without a full license and without insurance.
City officials defended the strength of the bridge after some new media outlets, including KMOV, questioned the strong and design of the decorative barrier.
Love has apologized repeatedly to Mokwa’s family.
“I am sorry I am not able to pay for anything because I don’t have anything to give, but if I did, I would.”, Love said.
Police and the Circuit Attorney’s Office say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Conductora que se estrelló en puente, matando a mujer de St. Louis, habla por primera vez
La conductora que se estrelló en un puente de St. Louis en julio, causando la muerte de Jan Torrisi-Mokwa, una conocida empresaria de St. Louis, habló con KMOV en su primera aparición en los medios de comunicación después del incidente.
La víctima era la esposa del ex jefe de policía de St. Louis, Joe Mokwa, y conducía por debajo del puente cuando una pieza de una tonelada cayó sobre su auto.
KMOV informa que después de que el nombre de la conductora fuera publicado en un informe policial, ella accedió a hablar con el medio de noticias para contar su lado de la historia.
La conductora es Damaya Love, de 22 años, quien dice que el incidente la ha perseguido. “Estaba muy arrepentida, estaba muy molesta … Cuando ocurren cosas traumáticas graves, me persigue”.
Love ha sufrido dos eventos traumáticos en años consecutivos, ya que perdió a su hija de 2 meses el año pasado.
KMOV informa que la conductora estaba sola en su camino al trabajo cuando giró a la derecha demasiado bruscamente. Su auto impactó con la barandilla decorativa de concreto en el puente sobre Lindell y Union, enviando el pedazo de concreto de una tonelada a la carretera de abajo, aplastando el auto donde viajaba Mokwa.
“Estuvo ahí por un segundo nano y luego cayó y yo dije: “oh, Dios mío”, y recuerdo haber gritado: “¿alguien resultó herido?”. La gente me preguntaba si estoy bien, pero yo quería saber si los demás estaban bien”.
Love fue llevada al hospital después del incidente. Más tarde descubrió que Mokwa había muerto.
“Sólo quiero que la familia sepa que sé lo mucho que ella significaba para ellos y sé cómo se siente perder a alguien y lo siento mucho”, dijo.
Love dijo que el impacto no fue causado por su velocidad, ya que el impacto ni siquiera desplegó sus bolsas de aire. Ella dijo que no estaba distraída. Sin embargo, recibió multas por conducir sin licencia completa y sin seguro.
Los funcionarios de la ciudad defendieron la fortaleza del puente después de que algunos medios de comunicación nuevos, incluido KMOV, cuestionaron la resistencia y el diseño de la barrera decorativa.
Love se ha disculpado repetidamente con la familia de Mokwa.
“Lo siento, no puedo pagar por nada porque no tengo nada que dar, pero si lo tuviera, lo haría”, dijo Love.
La policía y la Fiscalía de Circuito dicen que la investigación sobre el incidente está en curso.