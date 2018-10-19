Driver that crashed into bridge, killing St. Louis woman, speaks for the first time

The driver that crashed into a St. Louis bridge in July, causing the death of Jan Torrisi-Mokwa, a well-known St. Louis businesswoman, talked to KMOV in her first appearance in the media after the incident.

The victim was the wife of former St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa and was driving below the bridge when a one-ton piece fell on her car.

KMOV reports that after the name of the driver was released in a police report, she agreed to talk to the news media outlet to tell her side of the story.

The driver is 22-year-old Damaya Love, who says that she’s haunted by the incident. “I was very remorseful, I was very upset… When serious traumatic stuff happens, it haunts me.”

Love has suffered two traumatic events in consecutive years, as she lost her 2-month-old daughter last year.

KMOV informs that the driver was alone on her way to work when she took a right turn too sharply. Her car impacted with the decorative concrete railing on the bridge over Lindell and Union, sending the one-ton piece of concrete to the roadway below, crushing the car where Mokwa was traveling.

“It was there for a nano second and then it went and I was like ‘oh my god’ and I remember yelling ‘did anyone get hurt?’ People were steady asking me if I am okay, but I want to know if they are okay, because that piece of concrete just fell.”

Love was taken to the hospital after the incident. She found out later that Mokwa had died.

“I just want the family to know that I know how much she meant to them and I know how it feels to lose someone and I am very sorry,” she said.

Love said the impact was not caused by her speeding, as the impact did not even deploy her airbags. She said she was not distracted. She was ticketed, however, for driving without a full license and without insurance.

City officials defended the strength of the bridge after some new media outlets, including KMOV, questioned the strong and design of the decorative barrier.

Love has apologized repeatedly to Mokwa’s family.

“I am sorry I am not able to pay for anything because I don’t have anything to give, but if I did, I would.”, Love said.

Police and the Circuit Attorney’s Office say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.