Drones detonate near Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in what he calls “assassination attempt”

Several drones armed with explosives detonated near Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, in what he called an assassination attempt by “far-right” opponents.

Maduro was speaking at a celebration of the 81st anniversary of the National Guard, when detonations from “various drones” took near the presidential area and along the parade route.

Maduro addressed the Venezuela people following the attack. “This was an attempt to kill me,” he said. “Today they attempted to assassinate me.”

“I stand alive and victorious,” he added.

Maduro said he believes the attack was orchestrated by the Venezuelan far-right, in coordinated with the Colombian far-right and Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos. He claimed some of the orchestrators of the attack had been captured, and evidence had been collected.

Jorge Rodriguez, the Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information said of the incident: “This was an attempt against the president. They failed and will continue to fail. He is in perfect health and shape.”

Following the attack, the U.S. issued a new warning for Sunday, saying that “U.S. government personnel have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice. U.S. citizens should seek secure shelter, keep a low profile, avoid crowds, and avoid demonstrations.”