Drones detonate near Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in what he calls “assassination attempt”

Several drones armed with explosives detonated near Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, in what he called an assassination attempt by “far-right” opponents.
Maduro was speaking at a celebration of the 81st anniversary of the National Guard, when detonations from “various drones” took near the presidential area and along the parade route.
Maduro addressed the Venezuela people following the attack. “This was an attempt to kill me,” he said. “Today they attempted to assassinate me.”
“I stand alive and victorious,” he added.
Maduro said he believes the attack was orchestrated by the Venezuelan far-right, in coordinated with the Colombian far-right and Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos. He claimed some of the orchestrators of the attack had been captured, and evidence had been collected.
Jorge Rodriguez, the Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information said of the incident: “This was an attempt against the president. They failed and will continue to fail. He is in perfect health and shape.”
Following the attack, the U.S. issued a new warning for Sunday, saying that “U.S. government personnel have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice. U.S. citizens should seek secure shelter, keep a low profile, avoid crowds, and avoid demonstrations.”
Drones detonan cerca de presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro en lo que llama “intento de asesinato”
Varios drones armados con explosivos detonaron cerca del presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, en Caracas el sábado, en lo que llamó un intento de asesinato de opositores de “extrema derecha”.
Maduro estaba hablando en la celebración del 81 aniversario de la Guardia Nacional, cuando las detonaciones de “varios drones” se llevaron a cabo cerca del área presidencial y a lo largo de la ruta del desfile.
Maduro se dirigió a la gente de Venezuela después del ataque. “Este fue un intento de matarme”, dijo. “Hoy intentaron asesinarme”.
“Me mantengo vivo y victorioso”, agregó.
Maduro dijo que cree que el ataque fue orquestado por la extrema derecha venezolana, en coordinación con la extrema derecha colombiana y el presidente colombiano Juan Manuel Santos. Afirmó que algunos de los orquestadores del ataque habían sido capturados, y se habían recopilado pruebas.
Jorge Rodríguez, el ministro venezolano de Comunicación e Información dijo sobre el incidente: “Este fue un atentado contra el presidente. Fallaron y continuarán fallando. Él está en perfecto estado de salud y forma”.
Luego del ataque, EE. UU. emitió una nueva advertencia para el domingo, diciendo que “personal del gobierno de EE. UU. recibió instrucciones de refugiarse hasta nuevo aviso. Los ciudadanos estadounidenses deben buscar refugio seguro, mantener un perfil bajo, evitar las multitudes y evitar las manifestaciones”.