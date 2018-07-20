Duck boat capsizes at Table Rock Lake killing 17

Seventeen people were killed and several more injured after a duck boat capsized at Table Rock Lake in Stone County, Missouri, near Branson, on Thursday night.
Authorities found six more bodies Friday morning, bringing the death toll to 17. Fourteen passengers survived. The victims ranged in age from 1 to 70 years old, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace.
At a news conference on Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader lamented the incident.
“Heartfelt, sad occasion, a lot of people involved and a lot of families down here on vacation trying to enjoy time and end up with an incident like this,”said Parson.
The governor added that it is too early int he investigation to discuss further details but that multiple agencies will be coordinating in the investigation.
“The state of Missouri will do everything in our power to provide the resources and I ask all Missourians to offer all their thoughts and prayers for the families of the victims,” said Parson.
The duck boat was part of the fleet of “Ride the Ducks”, a vehicle service that goes from land to water and is a popular attraction for tourists at Table Rock Lake. According to their website, they offer a “70-minute guided amphibious tour that takes guests through the scenic Ozarks on both land and water.”
According to the Kansas City Star, Ride the Ducks Branson spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala-Potts said in a statement that the company was in the process of confirming information about “the very difficult situation.”
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred this evening at Ride The Ducks Branson. This incident has deeply affected all of us. We will continue with the search and rescue. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We will provide updates as we have additional, confirmed information to share.”
Strung wind gust of up to 60 mph caused 3-foot waves in the lake, causing the boat to capsize. There were also strong thunderstorms that moved through the Branson area on Thursday evening.
“We did have a severe thunderstorm, not sure if that is the contributing factor,” said Southern Stone County Fire Protection spokesman Eric Nielsen. “There is a lot of storm debris.”
One of the 17 victims was the driver of the boat, Robert “Bob” Williams, according to his widow, Judy Williams.
She told CNN that Wililams was a caring man and friendly to everybody.
“He’d talk to anybody. He made an effect on many lives. He would give up his life for somebody. That’s the kind of man Robert was, is.”
Jim Pattison, Jr., the president of Ripley Entertainment, the company which recently acquired the boat company, said that they would be cooperating with authorities.
“My understanding is that we’ll be working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard who regulate our industry. But it was almost like a microburst that was that we had boats out there. Was perfectly calm and we had a high speed wind system that just came out of nowhere and out of that storm front and uh… there we were.”
Barco anfibio se hunde en Table Rock Lake matando a 17
Diecisiete personas murieron y varias más resultaron heridas después de que un barco anfibio se volcara en Table Rock Lake en Stone County, Missouri, cerca de Branson, el jueves por la noche.
Las autoridades encontraron seis cadáveres más el viernes por la mañana, lo que eleva el número de muertos a 17. Catorce pasajeros sobrevivieron. Las víctimas tenían edades comprendidas entre 1 y 70 años, de acuerdo con el sargento de la Patrulla de Caminos del Estado de Missouri, Jason Pace.
En una conferencia de prensa el viernes, el gobernador de Missouri, Mike Parson, y el sheriff del condado de Stone, Doug Rader, lamentaron el incidente.
“Es una ocasión muy triste con mucha gente involucrada y muchas familias aquí de vacaciones tratando de disfrutar el tiempo y terminan con un incidente como este”, dijo Parson.
El gobernador agregó que es muy temprano en la investigación para discutir más detalles, pero que varias agencias se coordinarán en la investigación.
“El estado de Missouri hará todo lo que esté a nuestro alcance para proporcionar los recursos y pido a todos los residentes de Missouri que ofrezcan todos sus pensamientos y oraciones por las familias de las víctimas”, dijo Parson.
El barco anfibio era parte de la flota de “Ride the Ducks”, un servicio de vehículos que va de tierra a agua y es una atracción popular para los turistas en Table Rock Lake. Según su sitio web, ofrecen un “tour anfibio guiado de 70 minutos que lleva a los visitantes a través de los pintorescos Ozarks en tierra y agua”.
Según el Kansas City Star, la portavoz de Ride the Ducks Branson, Suzanne Smagala-Potts, dijo en un comunicado que la compañía estaba en proceso de confirmar información sobre “la muy difícil situación”.
“Estamos profundamente tristes por el trágico accidente que ocurrió esta noche en Ride The Ducks Branson. Este incidente nos ha afectado profundamente a todos. Continuaremos con la búsqueda y el rescate. La seguridad de nuestros huéspedes y empleados es nuestra prioridad número uno. Proporcionaremos actualizaciones ya que tenemos información adicional confirmada para compartir”.
Una fuerte ráfaga de viento de hasta 60 mph causó olas de 3 pies en el lago, causando que el bote volcara. También hubo fuertes tormentas eléctricas que se movieron a través del área de Branson el jueves por la noche.
“Tuvimos una tormenta eléctrica severa, no estamos seguros si ese es el factor contribuyente”, dijo el portavoz Eric Nielsen de Southern County Fire Protection. “Hay muchos restos de tormentas”.
Una de las 17 víctimas fue el conductor del bote, Robert “Bob” Williams, según su viuda, Judy Williams.
Ella le dijo a CNN que Wililams era un hombre atento y amigable con todos.
“Él hablaba con cualquiera. Tuvo un efecto en muchas vidas. Él daría su vida por alguien. Ese es el tipo de hombre que Robert era, es”.
Jim Pattison, Jr., el presidente de Ripley Entertainment, la compañía que recientemente adquirió la compañía de barcos, dijo que cooperarían con las autoridades.
“Tengo entendido que trabajaremos con la Junta Nacional de Seguridad del Transporte y la Guardia Costera que regulan nuestra industria. Estaba perfectamente tranquilo y de pronto tuvimos un sistema de vientos de alta velocidad que salieron de la nada y ese frente de tormenta y… allí estábamos”.