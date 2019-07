Earthquake of 6.4 in magnitude rattles Southern California

And earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday, provoking fires, damaging buildings and forcing the evacuation of a hospital in a town northeast of Los Angeles, but without fatal casualties.

Reuters reports that the 6.4 magnitude quake was the most powerful to hit Southern California in 25 years, striking about 113 miles northeast of Los Angeles, near the city of Ridgecrest, at around 10:30 a.,m. The epicenter was on the edge of Death Valley National Park.

The Kern County Fire Department said it was dealing with “multiple injuries” described as minor, two house fires, small brush fires and gas leaks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom approved an emergency proclamation and Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said she had declared a state of emergency, enabling the town to receive help from outside agencies.

About 15 patients were moved from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital after being evacuated for fear of a powerful aftershock.

The news outlet reports that the quake is the largest in Southern California since the 1994 magnitude 6.6 Northridge earthquake. That quake, centered in a heavily populated area of Los Angeles, killed 57 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

According to USGS seismologist Lucy Jones, more than 80 aftershocks had hit the area in the hours since the initial quake. At a news conference, Jones said: “We should be expecting lots of aftershocks and some of them will be bigger than the 3s we’ve been having so far.”