East St. Louis High School graduation runs smoothly weeks after brawl at track meet

East St. Louis High School seniors graduated on Tuesday in a beautiful ceremony, two weeks after the school saw its track team meet end in a brawl that prompted the school district to cancel the remainder of the season.

More than 300 seniors walked into the Clyde C. Jordan stadium for their moment to walk the stage. Valedictorian Montez Holton delivered powerful words in front of his peers. “The statistics, the naysayers, the daily life challenges, just being able to overcome those and get to this day is a really proud moment for me and my classmates.”

The recent violence that had seen the high school prompted school authorities to ask for extra security from the Illinois State Police and St. Clair County sheriff deputies to assist the East St. Louis Police.

All guests had to go through metal detectors before being able to take their seats.

The East St. Louis track team, one of the top teams in the state, was schedule to participate in the Class 2A boys team championship from May 24 to the 26, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The decision to cancel the remainder of the season was reversed by the school board on May 14 after dozens of students walked out of school in protest, only to be reinstated by state officials the next day, after identifying several track team members in videos of the brawl.

Holton referred to his high school graduation as a “proud, humbling moment.”

“We have to remember we are Flyers, and airplanes take off against the wind,” Holton said.