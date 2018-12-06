East St. Louis man killed in accidental shooting

An East St. Louis man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally shot another man on Monday night, according to the Illinois State Police.
20-year-old Kenneth Harlen is held with bail set at $50,000.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Harlen fatally shot 19-year-old Zioyun Moton, also of East St. Louis, on Monday night in the 1100 block of North 23rd Street, just south of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis.
According to police, Harlen was acting in a “reckless manner” with a gun and fired it, hitting Moton. The victim was then taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Hombre de East St. Louis asesinado en tiroteo accidental
Un hombre de East St. Louis fue acusado de homicidio involuntario después de que accidentalmente le disparara a otro hombre el lunes por la noche, según la Policía Estatal de Illinois.
Kenneth Harlen, de 20 años, es retenido con una fianza de $ 50,000.
El Post-Despacho de St. Louis informa que Harlen le disparó a Zioyun Moton, de 19 años, también de East St. Louis, el lunes por la noche en el bloque 1100 de North 23rd Street, justo al sur de la Interestatal 64 en East St. Louis.
Según la policía, Harlen estaba actuando de manera “imprudente” con un arma y la disparó, golpeando a Moton. La víctima fue llevada a un hospital de St. Louis, donde murió a causa de sus heridas.