East St. Louis man killed in accidental shooting

An East St. Louis man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally shot another man on Monday night, according to the Illinois State Police.

20-year-old Kenneth Harlen is held with bail set at $50,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Harlen fatally shot 19-year-old Zioyun Moton, also of East St. Louis, on Monday night in the 1100 block of North 23rd Street, just south of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis.

According to police, Harlen was acting in a “reckless manner” with a gun and fired it, hitting Moton. The victim was then taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died from his injuries.