East St. Louis police chase culminates with SUV crashing into home

A police chase late Tuesday night ended in a dramatic fashion when an SUV crashed into a home in East St. Louis.
Shortly before 11 p.m., police started pursuing a vehicle in Washington Park, Illinois. At one point during the pursuit, the driver hit a bump in the road, lost control of the automobile and overturned.
According to KMOV, the driver was thrown from the vehicle before it crashed into a house on 39th and Van Buren.
Three people were inside the home at the time of the accident. Luckily, no one was injured.
FOX 2 reports that the mother, who is in her 70s, was sitting in the living room before the crash. Her daughter told the news media outlet that she got up a few minutes before the car hit the home to go to the kitchen.
“(We thought) something blew up or exploded, and the house shook real bad, and I got up to make sure she was alright and see all the damage it did to the front of the house,” said Lamarr Anderson, who lives in the home.
The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have issued warrants for his arrest and multiple guns were found inside his vehicle.
No additional details have been released.
Persecución policial en East St. Louis culmina con camioneta chocando contra casa
Una persecución policial el martes por la noche finalizó dramáticamente cuando una camioneta chocó contra una casa en East St. Louis.
Poco antes de las 11 p.m., la policía comenzó a perseguir un vehículo en Washington Park, Illinois. En un momento durante la persecución, el conductor golpeó un bache en la carretera, perdió el control del automóvil y volcó.
Según KMOV, el conductor fue arrojado del vehículo antes de estrellarse contra una casa en la calle 39 y Van Buren.
Tres personas estaban dentro de la casa al momento del accidente. Afortunadamente, ninguna salió herida.
FOX 2 informa que la madre, quien tiene más de 70 años, estaba sentada en la sala de estar antes del accidente. Su hija le dijo al canal de noticias que ella se levantó unos minutos antes de que el auto golpeara la casa para ir a la cocina.
“(Pensamos) algo había explotado, la casa se sacudió mucho y me levanté para asegurarme de que estaba bien y ver todo el daño que hizo en la parte delantera de la casa”, dijo Lamarr Anderson, quien vive en el hogar.
El conductor fue llevado al hospital con heridas graves. La policía emitió órdenes de arresto y se encontraron múltiples armas dentro de su vehículo.