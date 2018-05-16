East St. Louis track season cancelled after state superintendent upholds decision

The East St. Louis track season has been cancelled after the Illinois State Board upheld their decision Monday afternoon.
The decision came after a fight broke out between students and athletes at East St. Louis High School on May 8. District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver had decided to cancel the rest of the track season following the brawl. A video shared by the father of an athlete from Collinsville showed several track team members escalating the fight.
On Monday morning, the district’s school board had voted to save the season, but the decision was overruled by the state board.
“I have reviewed your decision to terminate the East St. Louis track and field season and I uphold your decision. In making this decision, my office reviewed several videos of the brawl that took place on May 8, 2018, and clearly see several members of the East St. Louis track and field team involved in the brawl. Additionally, I reviewed several statements from staff and witnesses at the May 8, 2018, track meet as well as other witnesses who have heard threatening statements or seen threatening behavior since May 8. It is clear to me that the tensions in East St. Louis have continued to escalate and the School District needs to take swift and careful action to ensure the safety and security of student athletes, spectators, and competitors,” read the statement from Illinois State Superintendent Tony Smith, who agreed with district superintendent Culver.
Parents and team members not involved in the fight have called the decision unfair and that it robs them from the opportunity to compete in the state championships and thus, diminishes their scholarship opportunities.
Temporada de atletismo de East St. Louis cancelada después de que superintendente estatal confirma decisión
La temporada de atletismo del bachillerato East St. Louis ha sido cancelada después de que la Junta del Estado de Illinois confirmara su decisión el lunes por la tarde.
La decisión se tomó después de que estalló una pelea entre estudiantes y atletas en el bachillerato East St. Louis el 8 de mayo. El Superintendente del Distrito 189 Arthur Culver había decidido cancelar el resto de la temporada después de la pelea. Un video compartido por el padre de un atleta de Collinsville muestra a varios miembros del equipo de atletismo involucrados en la pelea.
El lunes por la mañana, la junta escolar del distrito votó para salvar la temporada, pero la decisión fue anulada por la junta estatal.
“He revisado su decisión de dar por terminada la temporada de atletismo de East St. Louis y acepto su decisión. Al tomar esta decisión, mi oficina revisó varios videos de la pelea que tuvo lugar el 8 de mayo de 2018 y claramente vio a varios miembros del equipo de atletismo de East St. Louis involucrados en la pelea. Además, revisé varias declaraciones del personal y testigos en la reunión de atletismo del 8 de mayo de 2018, así como de otros testigos que han escuchado declaraciones amenazantes o han visto comportamientos amenazantes desde el 8 de mayo. Es claro para mí que las tensiones en East St. Louis han continuado aumentando y el Distrito Escolar necesita tomar medidas rápidas y cuidadosas para garantizar la seguridad de los estudiantes atletas, espectadores y competidores “, leyó la declaración del Superintendente del Estado de Illinois Tony Smith, quien estuvo de acuerdo con el superintendente de distrito Culver.
Los padres y miembros del equipo que no participaron en la pelea han calificado la decisión como injusta y les quita la oportunidad de competir en los campeonatos estatales y, por lo tanto, disminuye sus oportunidades de becas.