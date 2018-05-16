East St. Louis track season cancelled after state superintendent upholds decision

The East St. Louis track season has been cancelled after the Illinois State Board upheld their decision Monday afternoon.

The decision came after a fight broke out between students and athletes at East St. Louis High School on May 8. District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver had decided to cancel the rest of the track season following the brawl. A video shared by the father of an athlete from Collinsville showed several track team members escalating the fight.

On Monday morning, the district’s school board had voted to save the season, but the decision was overruled by the state board.

“I have reviewed your decision to terminate the East St. Louis track and field season and I uphold your decision. In making this decision, my office reviewed several videos of the brawl that took place on May 8, 2018, and clearly see several members of the East St. Louis track and field team involved in the brawl. Additionally, I reviewed several statements from staff and witnesses at the May 8, 2018, track meet as well as other witnesses who have heard threatening statements or seen threatening behavior since May 8. It is clear to me that the tensions in East St. Louis have continued to escalate and the School District needs to take swift and careful action to ensure the safety and security of student athletes, spectators, and competitors,” read the statement from Illinois State Superintendent Tony Smith, who agreed with district superintendent Culver.

Parents and team members not involved in the fight have called the decision unfair and that it robs them from the opportunity to compete in the state championships and thus, diminishes their scholarship opportunities.