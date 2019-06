Ecuador judge frees Swedish programer associated with Assange

An Ecuadorean ordered on Thursday that a Swedish citizen and personal friend of Julian Assange the WikiLeaks founder, to be freed, two months after he was detained for alleged participation in a hacking attempt on the government.

However, the 36-year-old software developer who resides in Ecuador will remain under investigation in the case and will be barred from leaving the country, according to the court ruling.

Reuters reports that Ola Bini was detained in April at the Quito airport before boarding a flight to Japan, hours after Ecuador withdrew asylum for Assange, who had remained in the Ecuadorean London embassy for almost seven years.

Maria Paula Romo, Ecuador’s Interior Minister, accused Bini of seeking to destabilize the country and compromising its national security. Bini denied the allegations but did acknowledge being close to Assange.

Judge Patricio Vaca, while reading the court ruling on Thursday, aid that Bini’s “right to freedom was violated.” He added that the court accepted “the habeas corpus action proposed by the Swedish citizen Ola Bini, who can be immediately freed.”

Assange remains under arrest in the United Kingdom, and an extradition hearing will decide early next year if he is sent to the United States.