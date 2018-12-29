Egyptian police “kill 40 militants” in raids after tourist bus attack

Egypt’s interior ministry said that police have killed dozens of militants during security raids on their hideouts.
The raids killed “40 terrorists” in Giza and North Sinai on Saturday morning, according to a statement from the ministry.
The BBC reports that the ministry has said the militants were planning a series of attacks on tourist sites, churches and military personnel.
The raids followed Friday’s roadside bomb attack on a tour bus in Giza.
No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack, which killed three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide, but Islamist militants have targeted tourists in Egypt in the past.
The news media outlet reports that police killed 30 militants during two early morning raids in Giza, while the remaining 10 were killed in El-Arish, the capital of North Sinai province.
The interior ministry said in a statement: “A group of terrorists were planning to carry out a series of aggressive attacks targeting state institutions, particularly economic ones, as well as tourism… and Christian places of worship.”
It added that police had seized bomb-making materials, ammunition and a large number of weapons during the raids.
Policía egipcia “mata a 40 militantes” en redadas luego de ataque a autobús turístico
El Ministerio del Interior de Egipto dijo que la policía ha matado a decenas de militantes durante redadas de seguridad en sus escondites.
Las redadas mataron a “40 terroristas” en Giza y el norte de Sinaí el sábado por la mañana, según una declaración del ministerio.
La BBC informa que el ministerio ha dicho que los militantes planeaban una serie de ataques contra sitios turísticos, iglesias y personal militar.
Las redadas se produjeron después del ataque con bomba en la carretera del viernes en un autobús turístico en Giza.
Ningún grupo ha asumido aún la responsabilidad por el ataque, que mató a tres turistas vietnamitas y un guía turístico egipcio, pero los militantes islamistas han atacado a turistas en Egipto en el pasado.
Los medios de comunicación informan que la policía mató a 30 militantes durante dos redadas matutinas en Giza, mientras que los 10 restantes fueron asesinados en El-Arish, la capital de la provincia de Sinaí del Norte.
El ministerio del interior dijo en una declaración: “Un grupo de terroristas planeaba llevar a cabo una serie de agresivos ataques contra instituciones estatales, particularmente económicas, así como turismo … y lugares de culto cristianos”.
Agregó que la policía había incautado materiales para fabricar bombas, municiones y una gran cantidad de armas durante las redadas.