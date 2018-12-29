Egyptian police “kill 40 militants” in raids after tourist bus attack

Egypt’s interior ministry said that police have killed dozens of militants during security raids on their hideouts.

The raids killed “40 terrorists” in Giza and North Sinai on Saturday morning, according to a statement from the ministry.

The BBC reports that the ministry has said the militants were planning a series of attacks on tourist sites, churches and military personnel.

The raids followed Friday’s roadside bomb attack on a tour bus in Giza.

No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack, which killed three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide, but Islamist militants have targeted tourists in Egypt in the past.

The news media outlet reports that police killed 30 militants during two early morning raids in Giza, while the remaining 10 were killed in El-Arish, the capital of North Sinai province.

The interior ministry said in a statement: “A group of terrorists were planning to carry out a series of aggressive attacks targeting state institutions, particularly economic ones, as well as tourism… and Christian places of worship.”

It added that police had seized bomb-making materials, ammunition and a large number of weapons during the raids.