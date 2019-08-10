El Paso shooter “confessed to targeting Mexicans”

The man accused of killing 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, confessed that he was targeting “Mexicans”, according to several reports by media outlets.

The BBC reports that an arrest report was obtained by some American newspapers, which shed light on the arrest of the racist gunman.

Officials believe that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius is the author of an online post attacking Hispanic migrants.

Federal officials say they are considering hate crime charges against Crusius, who could face the death penalty if found guilty of the mass murder.

The news outlet reports that The Washington Post and Associated Press reported the document was written last Sunday by El Paso Detective Adrian Garcia, one day after the attack.

The document describes the suspect getting out of his car with his hands up and saying “I’m the shooter” when he was stopped by an officer near the crime scene.

According to Garcia, Crusius waived his right to a lawyer and told police he had travelled from the suburbs of Dallas with an assault rife and multiple magazines containing ammunition.

“The defendant stated once inside the store he opened fire using his AK-47 shooting multiple innocent victims,” Garcia wrote.