El Paso shooter “confessed to targeting Mexicans”

The man accused of killing 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, confessed that he was targeting “Mexicans”, according to several reports by media outlets.
The BBC reports that an arrest report was obtained by some American newspapers, which shed light on the arrest of the racist gunman.
Officials believe that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius is the author of an online post attacking Hispanic migrants.
Federal officials say they are considering hate crime charges against Crusius, who could face the death penalty if found guilty of the mass murder.
The news outlet reports that The Washington Post and Associated Press reported the document was written last Sunday by El Paso Detective Adrian Garcia, one day after the attack.
The document describes the suspect getting out of his car with his hands up and saying “I’m the shooter” when he was stopped by an officer near the crime scene.
According to Garcia, Crusius waived his right to a lawyer and told police he had travelled from the suburbs of Dallas with an assault rife and multiple magazines containing ammunition.
“The defendant stated once inside the store he opened fire using his AK-47 shooting multiple innocent victims,” Garcia wrote.
Tirador de El Paso “confesó haber atacado a mexicanos”
El hombre acusado de matar a 22 personas en un Walmart en El Paso, Texas, confesó que estaba apuntando a “mexicanos”, según varios informes de los medios de comunicación.
La BBC informa que algunos periódicos estadounidenses obtuvieron un informe de arresto, que arrojó luz sobre el arresto del pistolero racista.
Las autoridades creen que Patrick Crusius, de 21 años, es autor de una publicación en línea que ataca a inmigrantes hispanos.
Las autoridades federales dicen que están considerando cargos por crímenes de odio contra Crusius, que podría enfrentar la pena de muerte si es encontrado culpable del asesinato en masa.
El medio de noticias informa que The Washington Post y Associated Press informaron que el documento fue escrito el domingo pasado por el detective de El Paso Adrián García, un día después del ataque.
El documento describe al sospechoso saliendo de su auto con las manos en alto y diciendo “Soy el tirador” cuando fue detenido por un oficial cerca de la escena del crimen.
Según García, Crusius renunció a su derecho a un abogado y le dijo a la policía que había viajado desde los suburbios de Dallas con una gran cantidad de asaltos y varias revistas que contenían municiones.
“El acusado declaró una vez dentro de la tienda que abrió fuego usando su AK-47 disparando a múltiples víctimas inocentes”, escribió García.