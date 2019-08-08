El Paso shooting victims refused to meet Donald Trump during his hospital visit

President Donald Trump was refused by victims of El Paso shooting during his hospital visit, after a racist gunman killed 22 people and injured dozens more at a Walmart on Saturday.
The exact number of recovering victims who declined to meet with the president is unclear, but a spokesman for the city’s University Medical Center said that the eight victims there on Wednesday all did not meet with Trump.
Ryan Mielke of the UMC told The Washington Post: “This is a very sensitive time in their lives. Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the president, some of them didn’t want any visitors.”
However, Mielke noted that two victims who had already been discharged returned to the hospital with their families in order to meet with Trump. Meanwhile, local TV station KDBC reported that two victims’ families refused to meet with the president.
“I wish he [Trump] wouldn’t have needed to come. I think he just came to do a circus. He was the one who brewed up all of this hatred against Mexicans. I guess he forgot what he said,” Saul Chavez told KDBC.
UMC said in a news release that Trump met with hospital staff, families and victims during his visit, but journalists at the hospital were forbidden from observing.
Víctimas de tiroteo en El Paso se negaron a reunirse con Donald Trump durante su visita a hospital
El presidente Donald Trump fue rechazado por las víctimas del tiroteo en El Paso durante su visita al hospital, luego de que un pistolero racista mató a 22 personas e hirió a docenas más en un Walmart el sábado.
El número exacto de víctimas en recuperación que se negaron a reunirse con el presidente no está claro, pero un portavoz del Centro Médico Universitario de la ciudad dijo que las ocho víctimas allí el miércoles no se reunieron con Trump.
Ryan Mielke, de la UMC, dijo a The Washington Post: “Este es un momento muy delicado en sus vidas. Algunos de ellos dijeron que no querían reunirse con el presidente, otros no querían visitas “.
Sin embargo, Mielke señaló que dos víctimas que ya habían sido dadas de alta regresaron al hospital con sus familias para reunirse con Trump. Mientras tanto, la estación de televisión local KDBC informó que las familias de dos víctimas se negaron a reunirse con el presidente.
“Desearía que él [Trump] no hubiera necesitado venir. Creo que acaba de venir a hacer un circo. Él fue quien generó todo este odio contra los mexicanos. Supongo que olvidó lo que dijo “, dijo Saúl Chávez a KDBC.
UMC dijo en un comunicado de prensa que Trump se reunió con el personal del hospital, las familias y las víctimas durante su visita, pero que los periodistas en el hospital tenían prohibido observar.