El Paso shooting victims refused to meet Donald Trump during his hospital visit

President Donald Trump was refused by victims of El Paso shooting during his hospital visit, after a racist gunman killed 22 people and injured dozens more at a Walmart on Saturday.

The exact number of recovering victims who declined to meet with the president is unclear, but a spokesman for the city’s University Medical Center said that the eight victims there on Wednesday all did not meet with Trump.

Ryan Mielke of the UMC told The Washington Post: “This is a very sensitive time in their lives. Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the president, some of them didn’t want any visitors.”

However, Mielke noted that two victims who had already been discharged returned to the hospital with their families in order to meet with Trump. Meanwhile, local TV station KDBC reported that two victims’ families refused to meet with the president.

“I wish he [Trump] wouldn’t have needed to come. I think he just came to do a circus. He was the one who brewed up all of this hatred against Mexicans. I guess he forgot what he said,” Saul Chavez told KDBC.

UMC said in a news release that Trump met with hospital staff, families and victims during his visit, but journalists at the hospital were forbidden from observing.