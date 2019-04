Elderly man shoots suspected home invader in St. Louis

An 82-year-old man critically wounded a man who was allegedly trying to break into his home early Sunday. The incident took place in the city’s West End neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, police got a call for a “prowler attempting entry” into a home in the 900 block of Laurel Street. En route to the location, police got a second call for a shooting at the same location.

Once authorities arrived, the 82-year-old man and another man, 59, told police an intruder had forced his way into their home. The elderly man went to get his gun and shot the intruder, a 37-year-old man, according to police.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was listed in critical and unstable condition. Authorities reported that the victims of the home invasion were not injured.