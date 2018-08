Election Day offers voters choices on labor fees, St. Louis County executive

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Tuesday where voters will have choices on labor fees, St. Louis County executive and more.

One of the key pieces of legislation up for voting is Proposition A, which asks state voters if they want to approve a law that would make Missouri a “right to work” state. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs, the measure would bar employers from requiring workers to pay union fees as a condition of employment.

Two races will also be decided on this day. Republicans will try to unseat Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway in November, and will be choosing a candidate today. Democrats, meanwhile, will be choosing a candidate for St. Louis County executive, as incumbent Steve Stenger is challenged by Mark Mantovani.

Some early voters expressed their opposition to Proposition A. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch spoke to a former union worker who said he feared wages would be even lower if such a proposition were to pass.

Gary Stoff, the Republican director for the St. Louis Board of Elections said that he expected a 35 per cent turnout in the polls today, with areas of high participation nearing 40 per cent.