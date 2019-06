Eleven-year-old girl dies in fatal shooting

St. Louis police said on Tuesday they are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl, the second child to be shot and killed in the city in the span of two days.

According to Fox News, Charnija Keys was shot in the head at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, police said. They are calling it a “suspicious death,” and homicide detectives and child-abuse investigators are handling the case.

No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.

On Sunday night, a three-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting. Another child, a six-year-old was critically injured, as well. Police haven’t released suspects in the case.

Mayor Lyda Krewson, via Twitter, called Sunday’s shooting: “outrageous, abhorrent, unthinkable. Unbearable pain for these families.”

Fox News reports that St. Louis has had 77 homicides so far this year, a slight increase from the same period in 2018.

The Board of Aldermen’s budget committee recommended last week that $500,000 be set aside starting July 1 for an anti-crime effort. Jimmie Edwards, the Public Safety Director, will determine which program, but one under consideration is called Cure Violence, and seeks to resolve conflict and change the culture of high-crime areas.