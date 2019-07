Elizabeth Warren announces $19 million in fundraising in last quarter

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been perhaps the most steadily rising candidate in the Democratic field so far.

Becoming known for her frequent policy reveals, Warren has been able to translate that popularity into fundraising. NPR reports that Warren took in $19.1 million in April, May and June, more than three times what her campaign raised during the first quarter of 2019, her campaign said on Monday.

The fundraising total is about $1 million more than what Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and about $7 million more than California Sen. Kamala Harris raised in their second quarter.

Warren’s fundraising trails only former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who devoted considerable time to attending high-dollar fundraisers across the country, while Warren vowed to not accept contributions from super PACS and millionaires.

The decision seemed to hurt her in the first quarter of fundraising, but she has since recovered and is outpacing most of the Democratic candidates who want to secure their party’s presidential nomination to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

Roger Lau, her campaign manager, told in an email to supporters: “To sum it up: we raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign.” Warren saw an average donation of $28, according to the email.