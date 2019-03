Elizabeth Warren vows to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google if elected

Senator Elizabeth Warren vowed on Friday to break up Amazon.con Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc if she is elected president of the United States, in order to promote competition in the tech sector.

Warren is seeking the nomination in the Democratic Party, in a field crowded with progressives vying to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Reuters reports that investors largely ignored her comments, with shares in the three companies barely affected. If Warren were to be elected, such a proposal would face multiple obstacles in Congress and the courts.

Warren said in a blog post that big tech companies have purchased a long list of potential competitors, like Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram.

Warren wrote: “They’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation.”

The news media outlet reported that Warren said she would nominate regulators who would unwind acquisitions such as Facebook’s deals for WhatsApp and Instagram, Amazon’s deals for Whole Foods and Zappos, and Google’s purchases of Waze, Nest and DoubleClick.