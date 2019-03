Elon Musk’s SpaceX capsule will splash down on Friday after stop at space station

An unmanned capsule from Elon Musk’s Space X is due to return to earth on Friday after a short stop at the International Space Station, marking the first orbital test mission in NASA’s long-delayed quest to resume human space flight from U.S. soil later this year.

Reuters reports that a SpaceX rocket had launched the 16-foot-tall capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday morning. After the five-day mission on the orbital outpost, Crew Dragon was set to autonomously detach on Friday and descend to earth for an 8:45 a.m. splash-down off Florida’s Cape Canaveral coast.

Musk said he will be watching closely: “I say hypersonic re-entry is probably my biggest concern,” he told reporters after the launch. The capsule is expected to reach thousands of miles per hour as it goes through the earth’s atmosphere.

SpaceX, the first-of-its-kind mission, brought 400 pounds of test equipment to the space station, among which was a dummy named Ripley, outfitted with sensors around its head, neck, and spine to monitor how a flight would feel for a human.

Anne McClain, an American astronaut who greeted the capsule on Sunday morning, said that its approach on the earth’s horizon from the station represented “the dawn of a new era in human spaceflight.”