Employee killed during armed robbery at St. Louis Dollar General

An armed robber opened fire inside a Dollar General store in St. Louis on Thursday afternoon, killing a store clerk, authorities said.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Robert Woods, who lived in the 2500 block of Arden Place.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Woods was shot to death at around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the store at 4038 North Grand Boulevard, near Kossuth Avenue. The store is in the Fairground neighborhood near Fairground Park.

The gunman got away. He is described as a black man, with medium build, wearing a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, purple or blue sweatpants and a baseball cap.

According to store employees, the man came inside an announce a robbery, then began firing shots. One of the bullets hit Woods, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe the clerk was targeted.

The gunman fled, leaving with nothing from the robbery, according to St. Louis Police Lt. Colonel Rochelle Jones.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.