“End of the American Era in the Middle East, according to Richard Nathan Haass”

By Alfredo Jalife

After the swan song he made in Foreign Affairs magazine (“The New Middle East”, Nov-Dec 06), Richard Nathan Haass was interviewed by the German magazine Der Spiegel (11/13/06), days after the turn towards the center-left in the telluric elections of 7-11, where it emphasizes that “Iraq is not winnable” and that the “end (sic) of the United States (EU) era in the Middle East” has arrived, which will have repercussions huge in the global correlation of forces.

Haass, a native of Brooklyn, is not a minor character: he serves as president of the influential Council on Foreign Relations (CRE), which tends to conceptually advance the subsequent political praxis of the US executive branch. This council publishes the controversial Foreign Affairs (FA), a more balanced magazine than the translations and aggregates “Mexicans” that distort in a grotesque way the ITAM, the center of indoctrination of “financial salinism”, and of which the castañedista takes charge Rafael Fernández de Castro, who puts Texas interests before those of the country where he was born. The controversial CRE has spilled much legendary ink that now is irrelevant to evoke.

Haass had been director of Planning Policy in the State Department and an intimate advisor to General Colin Powell and Daddy Bush. He has proficient academic credentials, with a doctorate in philosophy, at the highest transatlantic level (Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, International Institute for Strategic Studies and the universities of Harvard and Oxford), and during the first American war against Iraq he was charge of the “Middle East table” in the powerful National Security Council. He knows what he is talking about and his vision of the Middle East is not flattering, which, he predicts, “will become even more dangerous” in the years to come, which can be “from five to 50 (sic)”, an “era” incredibly dangerous. “ Even more? While Georg Mascolo, Der Spiegel’s interviewer, ridicules the “birth pains” that promised to give birth to a “fabulous new Middle East”, Haass envisions the “adjustment of the policy” of the EU: “we can anticipate reductions and redeployments, and possibly a greater emphasis on diplomacy, both with Iraq and its neighbors, including Iran and Syria. “

It states that not even in the Cold War did Washington have dealt with “so many difficult challenges at the same time” and now it is “militarily overstretched, politically divided and also economically oversized”, when there is a lot of “anti-Americanism in the world. It’s a very bad combination. “

In his opinion, the future “situation will cause a nostalgia for the old Middle East”, where “the EU enjoyed tremendous domination and freedom of maneuver. Oil was affordable at reasonably low prices (super-sic!), The region widely at peace (sic). “ Criticizes that the “absence of a serious energy policy (sic)”, the change of regimes and the decision to invade Iraq worsened the situation: “Iran will be a powerful State in the region, a classic imperial power. In the visible future, there is no visible peace process between Israel and the Palestinians. Militias will emerge throughout the region, terrorism will grow in sophistication (sic), tensions between Sunnis and Shiites will increase, causing problems in the divided societies of Bahrain, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia (sic). Islam will fill the political and intellectual vacuum “and chaos will prevail in Iraq, where” civil war can attract its neighbors. “

There is no need to emphasize who the “neighbors” are: Syria, Jordan, Turkey, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iran The perspectives of generalized Balkanization and the irresistible rise of the “growing Shiite” from the Persian Gulf to the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea are diaphanous.

In his lucid self-criticism, although very tangential, he confesses the risk of an “Iraq syndrome”, similar to the psychiatric trauma of Vietnam: “the American people were not prepared for this war: they were not told that it would be difficult and expensive (sic)” .

He answers the questions raised by his relevant article in FA, in which he states, in a synthetic way, that “the era of US domination in the Middle East ended and a new era in the modern history of the region has begun, which will be configured by new actors (sic) and new forces (sic) that compete for influence and for their control (sic). Washington will have to rely more on diplomacy (super-sic!) Than on military power. “

What Daddy Bush won in the first conflict in Iraq, best of all. Baby Bush in the second war. Who inflicted the entire planet.

Haass will be unmercifully accused by the fanatical Straussian neoconservatives and their Israeli fundamentalist allies of the Likud party, a vulgar declinist:

“The visions of a new Middle East, similar to the European region, peaceful, prosperous, democratic, will not see.” It is clear that he could not capture the EU (v. Gr. Oil) are not going to give away to their geopolitical competitors.

It considers most likely the “emergence of a new Middle East that will cause harm to itself (sic), an EU and the world,” and where “local actors and radicals (sic)” will have a greater impact on its configuration that the foreign intervention: “along with the management (sic) of the Asian dynamism”, its epilogue will represent “the first (sic) challenge to the American foreign policy in the decades (sic) to come”.

Now it turns out that the “radicals” are the invaded and not the kleptomaniac invaders missionaries of predation and torture: The sophism at its best!

It speaks for negotiations with Iran and North America and against a policy in the stage of globalization. Perhaps, by its origins, the genetics do not touch either the petal of a rose, politics, or collusion, or the foundations of Hebrew and Christian in the EU, but only abort the fundamentalism of “radical Islam”, and US economic neoprotection escapes It is derailing the faltering globalization. But they do not matter as much in their conceptual weaknesses, very understandable, as the transcendental message that their institution issues.

It manifests a sickly obsession with the “management (sic) of the crisis” (balance of power in Asia, tragedy of Darfur and global warming), as a reflection of the psychology of militaristic “control” held by the makers of EU policy , who still do not understand the abrupt decline of their country or the expiration of globalization.

It concludes that Washington can not solve only the global problems (eg, the psychotic unilateralism), but that the world can not do it without the “active participation” of the United States (the most creative multilateralism). Will he be mentally prepared in the EU for such a dramatic cerebral metamorphosis? ..