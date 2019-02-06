“End of the American Era in the Middle East, according to Richard Nathan Haass”
By Alfredo Jalife
After the swan song he made in Foreign Affairs magazine (“The New Middle East”, Nov-Dec 06), Richard Nathan Haass was interviewed by the German magazine Der Spiegel (11/13/06), days after the turn towards the center-left in the telluric elections of 7-11, where it emphasizes that “Iraq is not winnable” and that the “end (sic) of the United States (EU) era in the Middle East” has arrived, which will have repercussions huge in the global correlation of forces.
Haass, a native of Brooklyn, is not a minor character: he serves as president of the influential Council on Foreign Relations (CRE), which tends to conceptually advance the subsequent political praxis of the US executive branch. This council publishes the controversial Foreign Affairs (FA), a more balanced magazine than the translations and aggregates “Mexicans” that distort in a grotesque way the ITAM, the center of indoctrination of “financial salinism”, and of which the castañedista takes charge Rafael Fernández de Castro, who puts Texas interests before those of the country where he was born. The controversial CRE has spilled much legendary ink that now is irrelevant to evoke.
Haass had been director of Planning Policy in the State Department and an intimate advisor to General Colin Powell and Daddy Bush. He has proficient academic credentials, with a doctorate in philosophy, at the highest transatlantic level (Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, International Institute for Strategic Studies and the universities of Harvard and Oxford), and during the first American war against Iraq he was charge of the “Middle East table” in the powerful National Security Council. He knows what he is talking about and his vision of the Middle East is not flattering, which, he predicts, “will become even more dangerous” in the years to come, which can be “from five to 50 (sic)”, an “era” incredibly dangerous. “ Even more? While Georg Mascolo, Der Spiegel’s interviewer, ridicules the “birth pains” that promised to give birth to a “fabulous new Middle East”, Haass envisions the “adjustment of the policy” of the EU: “we can anticipate reductions and redeployments, and possibly a greater emphasis on diplomacy, both with Iraq and its neighbors, including Iran and Syria. “
It states that not even in the Cold War did Washington have dealt with “so many difficult challenges at the same time” and now it is “militarily overstretched, politically divided and also economically oversized”, when there is a lot of “anti-Americanism in the world. It’s a very bad combination. “
In his opinion, the future “situation will cause a nostalgia for the old Middle East”, where “the EU enjoyed tremendous domination and freedom of maneuver. Oil was affordable at reasonably low prices (super-sic!), The region widely at peace (sic). “ Criticizes that the “absence of a serious energy policy (sic)”, the change of regimes and the decision to invade Iraq worsened the situation: “Iran will be a powerful State in the region, a classic imperial power. In the visible future, there is no visible peace process between Israel and the Palestinians. Militias will emerge throughout the region, terrorism will grow in sophistication (sic), tensions between Sunnis and Shiites will increase, causing problems in the divided societies of Bahrain, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia (sic). Islam will fill the political and intellectual vacuum “and chaos will prevail in Iraq, where” civil war can attract its neighbors. “
There is no need to emphasize who the “neighbors” are: Syria, Jordan, Turkey, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iran The perspectives of generalized Balkanization and the irresistible rise of the “growing Shiite” from the Persian Gulf to the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea are diaphanous.
In his lucid self-criticism, although very tangential, he confesses the risk of an “Iraq syndrome”, similar to the psychiatric trauma of Vietnam: “the American people were not prepared for this war: they were not told that it would be difficult and expensive (sic)” .
He answers the questions raised by his relevant article in FA, in which he states, in a synthetic way, that “the era of US domination in the Middle East ended and a new era in the modern history of the region has begun, which will be configured by new actors (sic) and new forces (sic) that compete for influence and for their control (sic). Washington will have to rely more on diplomacy (super-sic!) Than on military power. “
What Daddy Bush won in the first conflict in Iraq, best of all. Baby Bush in the second war. Who inflicted the entire planet.
Haass will be unmercifully accused by the fanatical Straussian neoconservatives and their Israeli fundamentalist allies of the Likud party, a vulgar declinist:
“The visions of a new Middle East, similar to the European region, peaceful, prosperous, democratic, will not see.” It is clear that he could not capture the EU (v. Gr. Oil) are not going to give away to their geopolitical competitors.
It considers most likely the “emergence of a new Middle East that will cause harm to itself (sic), an EU and the world,” and where “local actors and radicals (sic)” will have a greater impact on its configuration that the foreign intervention: “along with the management (sic) of the Asian dynamism”, its epilogue will represent “the first (sic) challenge to the American foreign policy in the decades (sic) to come”.
Now it turns out that the “radicals” are the invaded and not the kleptomaniac invaders missionaries of predation and torture: The sophism at its best!
It speaks for negotiations with Iran and North America and against a policy in the stage of globalization. Perhaps, by its origins, the genetics do not touch either the petal of a rose, politics, or collusion, or the foundations of Hebrew and Christian in the EU, but only abort the fundamentalism of “radical Islam”, and US economic neoprotection escapes It is derailing the faltering globalization. But they do not matter as much in their conceptual weaknesses, very understandable, as the transcendental message that their institution issues.
It manifests a sickly obsession with the “management (sic) of the crisis” (balance of power in Asia, tragedy of Darfur and global warming), as a reflection of the psychology of militaristic “control” held by the makers of EU policy , who still do not understand the abrupt decline of their country or the expiration of globalization.
It concludes that Washington can not solve only the global problems (eg, the psychotic unilateralism), but that the world can not do it without the “active participation” of the United States (the most creative multilateralism). Will he be mentally prepared in the EU for such a dramatic cerebral metamorphosis? ..
“Fin de la era americana en el Medio Oriente, según Richard Nathan Haass”
Después del canto que se emitió en la revista Relaciones Exteriores (“El Nuevo Medio Oriente”, noviembre-diciembre 06), Richard Nathan Haass fue entrevistado por la revista alemana Der Spiegel (13/11/06), días después del giro hacia el centro-izquierda en las telúricas elecciones del 7 al 11, donde se resalta que “Irak no es ganable” y que había llegado al “fin (sic) de la era de Estados Unidos (UE) en Medio Oriente”, lo cual tendrá repercusiones En la correlación mundial de fuerzas.
Haass, oriundo de Brooklyn, no es un personaje menor: el presidente del Consejo de Relaciones Exteriores (CRE, por sus siglas en inglés), que a menudo se presenta como un concepto ulterior de la política del Poder Ejecutivo estadunidense. Este consejo publica la controvertida Relaciones Exteriores (FA), una revista más equilibrada que las traducciones y los agregados “mexicanos” que distorsionan en forma grotesca el ITAM, el centro de adoctrinamiento del “salinismo financiero”, y el que se carga el castañedista Rafael Fernández de Castro, quien antepone los intereses texanos en el país donde nació. El controvertido CRE ha hecho derramar mucha tinta legendaria que ahora no viene al caso evocar.
Haass había sido director de la Política de Planeación en el Departamento de Estado y Asesor General del Colin Powell y de Daddy Bush. Posee competencias credenciales académicas, doctorado en filosofía, Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Instituto Internacional de Estudios Estratégicos y las universidades de Harvard y Oxford, y durante la primera guerra estadunidense contra Irak. Carga de la mesa de Medio Oriente en el poderoso Consejo de Seguridad Nacional. Saber qué ha hablado y su visión sobre Medio Oriente no es nada halagüeña, la cual, predice, “se volverá todavía más peligroso” en los años por venir, que pueden ser “de cinco a 50 (sic)”, una “era increíblemente peligrosa “. ¿Todavía más? Mientras Georg Mascolo, el entrevistador de Der Spiegel, ridiculiza los “dolores de parto” que prometieron dar una luz a un “fabuloso nuevo Medio Oriente”, Haass avizora el “ajuste de la política” de la UE: “podemos anticipar reducciones y redespliegues, “Posiblemente en la diplomacia, tanto con Irak como con sus vecinos, incluyendo Irán y Siria”.
Asienta que ni en la guerra fría Washington había lidiado con “demasiado para mejorar el mismo tiempo” y ahora se encuentra “sobrextendido militarmente, dividido políticamente y sobredimensionado también económicamente”, cuando impera mucho “antiamericanismo en el mundo. Es una combinación muy mala “.
A su juicio, la futura “situación que se producirá en la nostalgia del viejo Medio Oriente”, donde “EU gozaba de tremendo dominio y libertad de maniobra. El petróleo era asequible a precios razonablemente bajos (¡super-sic!), La región ampliamente en paz (sic) ”. La crítica de la “ausencia de una política energética seria (sic)”, el cambio de los regímenes y la decisión de invadir a Irak empeoraron la situación: “Irán es un estado poderoso en la región, un clásico poder imperial. En el futuro visible no se puede ver un proceso viable de paz entre Israel y los palestinos. Las milicias emergentes en toda la región, el crecimiento crecerá en sofisticación (sic), aumentará las tensiones entre sunitas y chiítas, causando problemas en las sociedades divididas de Bahrein, Líbano y Arabia Saudita (sic). El Islam se llenará en el vacío político e intelectual y en África, donde “la guerra civil podrá atraer a sus vecinos”.
No sobra recalcar quiénes son los “vecinos”: Siria, Jordania, Turquía, Kuwait, Arabia Saudita e Irán. Las perspectivas de balcanización generalizada y el ascenso irresistible de “chiíta creciente” desde el golfo Pérsico hasta la costa oriental del mar Mediterráneo.
En su autocrítica lúcida, aunque muy tangencial, confiesa el riesgo de un “síndrome de Irak”, similar al trauma siquiátrico de Vietnam: “el pueblo estadunidense no estaba preparado para esta guerra: no se dijo que sería difícil y cara (sic)” .
Responde a las preguntas que han sido su correspondiente artículo en FA, en la que sentencia, en forma sintética, que “la era del dominio de la UE en el Medio Oriente”. Se configurará por nuevos actores (sic) y nuevas fuerzas (sic) que compiten por influencia y por su control (sic). Washington tendrá que depender más de la diplomacia (¡super-sic!) Que del poder militar ”.
Lo que ganó Daddy Bush en el primer conflicto en Irak, lo mejor de todo. Baby Bush en la segunda guerra. Que infligió al planeta entero.
Haass será acusado sin misericordia por los fantasiosos neoconservadores straussianos y sus aliados fundamentalistas israelíes del partido Likud, de vulgar declinista:
“Las visiones de un nuevo Medio Oriente, similar a la región europea, pacífico, próspero, democrático, no verán”. Queda claro que no pudo capturar la UE (v. Gr. El petróleo) no se van a regalar a sus competidores geopolíticos.
Considera más probable es la “emergencia de un nuevo Medio Oriente que se causará un daño a sí mismo (sic), una UE y al mundo”, y donde los “actores locales y los radicales (sic)” tendrán mayor impacto en su configuración que la intervención foránea: “junto con el manejo (sic) del dinamismo asiático”, su epílogo representará “el primer (sic) desafío a la política exterior estadunidense en las décadas (sic) por venir”.
Ahora resulta que los “radicales” son los invadidos y no los cleptómanos invasores misioneros de la depredación y la tortura: ¡El sofisma en su máxima expresión!
Se pronuncia por negociaciones con Irán y América del Norte y contra una política en la etapa de la globalización. Quizá, por sus orígenes, los genéticos no toquen ni con el pétalo de una rosa, la política, ni la colusión, ni los fundamentos del hebreo y el cristiano en la UE, sino que solo abortemos el integrismo del “Islam radical”, y le escapa el neoproteccionismo económico estadunidense Está descarrilando la tambaleante globalización. Pero no importan tanto en sus debilidades conceptuales, muy comprensibles, como el mensaje trascendental que emite su institución.
Manifiesta una obsesión enfermiza por el “manejo (sic) de la crisis” (balance del poder en Asia, tragedia de Darfur y calentamiento global), como reflejo de la sicología del “control” militarista que ostentan los hacedores de la política de la UE, quienes aún no se entienden de la abrupta decadencia de su país ni de la caducidad de la globalización.
Llega a la conclusión de que Washington no puede resolver solo los problemas globales (v.gr. el sicótico unilateralismo), pero que tampoco el mundo puede hacerlo sin la “participación activa” de Estados Unidos (el más creativo multilateralismo). ¿Estará en la UE preparado mentalmente para tan dramática metamorfosis cerebral? ..