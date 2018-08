Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Florissant man with health issues

Police are looking for 55-year-old Roy Charles Jones, a man with health issues who walked away from his north St. Louis County home on Monday and was still missing as of Thursday.

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Jones, who has health problems, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Jones left his home in the 100 block of Carytown Lane near Florissant at 9 a.m. Monday. He said he was walking to St. Louis. On Thursday, his wallet was located at 11th Street in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jones has health issues that require regular medication but he does not have those medications with him, according to police.

He is described as 5’8’’, weighing 175 pounds, balding, with brown eyes, wearing glasses, a t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone who sees Jones or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-889-2341.