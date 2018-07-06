EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns after numerous scandals

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of scandals and ethics controversies, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Thursday.
“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump tweeted. “In the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”
Pruitt had suffered from a long streak of ethics controversies, and a fundamental unfitness for the job, as critics pointed out his lack of background in environmental science and his ties to coal and fossil fuel companies.
Trump added via Twitter that Pruitt’s recently-Senate confirmed deputy Andrew Wheeler will take over Pruitt’s duties of acting administrator of the EPA.
“I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!”, the president tweeted.
Pruitt’s numerous scandals had raised red flags among lawmakers from both parties and government watchdogs. His spending, housing arrangements, travel expenses and raises for political appointees all drew widespread criticism.
Pruitt’s resignation letter to the president reads as follows.
“It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it as a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also because of the transformative work that is occurring,” read the first part of the letter.
Pruitt had been instrumental in implementing Trump’s agenda of rolling back environmental regulations in order to benefit big donors and companies executives. However, the constant flow of negative news stories led to his being seen as a liability for an administration that seems to be okay with a high turnover of officials.
Pruitt also cited “attacks” on him and his family as one of the reasons for his resignation. “The unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”
Among Pruitt’s many scandals, were his frequent travels to his home state, which he regularly made in first class; the cost of a custom-made soundproof phone booth in his office which costed taxpayers $43,000; and the reassignment or demotion of several EPA officials after questioning Pruitt or refusing to sign off on pricey expenses.
The future of Pruitt’s career is now uncertain. He is rumored to be seeking the Oklahoma’s governorship or one of the state’s Senate seats.
Jefe de la EPA, Scott Pruitt, renuncia después de numerosos escándalos
El administrador de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental, Scott Pruitt, renunció después de meses de escándalos y controversias éticas, anunció el presidente Donald Trump a través de Twitter el jueves.
“He aceptado la renuncia de Scott Pruitt como Administrador de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental”, tuiteó Trump. “En la Agencia, Scott ha hecho un trabajo excelente, y siempre le estaré agradecido por esto”.
Pruitt había sufrido una larga serie de controversias éticas y una incapacidad fundamental para el puesto, ya que sus críticos señalaron su falta de experiencia en ciencias ambientales y sus vínculos con las compañías de carbón y combustibles fósiles.
Trump agregó a través de Twitter que el adjunto de Pruitt, recientemente confirmado por el Senado, Andrew Wheeler, asumirá las funciones de Pruitt como administrador interino de la EPA.
“No tengo dudas de que Andy continuará con nuestra gran y duradera agenda de EPA. ¡Hemos logrado un progreso tremendo y el futuro de la EPA es muy brillante!”, escribió el presidente.
Los numerosos escándalos de Pruitt habían hecho sonar alarmas entre legisladores de ambos partidos y guardianes del gobierno. Sus egresos, sus lujos de vivienda, los gastos de viaje y los aumentos a personas designadas políticamente generaron críticas generalizadas.
La carta de renuncia de Pruitt al presidente dice lo siguiente.
“Es extremadamente difícil para mí dejar de servirle en este rol, primero, porque considero como una bendición estarle sirviendo en cualquier capacidad, pero también por el trabajo transformador que está ocurriendo”, lee la primera parte de la carta.
Pruitt jugó un papel decisivo en la implementación de la agenda de Trump al reducir las regulaciones ambientales para beneficiar a grandes donantes y ejecutivos de compañías. Sin embargo, el flujo constante de noticias negativas llevó a que la administración lo viera como una carga innecesaria, y es bien sabido que este gobierno parece no tener problema con una alta rotación de funcionarios.
Pruitt también citó “ataques” contra él y su familia como una de las razones de su renuncia. “Los ataques implacables contra mí personalmente, mi familia, no tienen precedentes y han tenido un impacto considerable en todos nosotros”.
Entre los muchos escándalos de Pruitt, estaban sus frecuentes viajes a su estado natal, que solía hacer en primera clase; el costo de una cabina telefónica a prueba de sonido en su oficina que le costó a los contribuyentes $43,000; y la reasignación o degradación de varios funcionarios de la EPA después de interrogar a Pruitt o de negarse a firmar costos excesivos.
El futuro de la carrera de Pruitt ahora es incierto. Se rumorea que busca la gobernación de Oklahoma o uno de los escaños del estado en el Senado.