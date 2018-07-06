EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns after numerous scandals

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of scandals and ethics controversies, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Thursday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump tweeted. “In the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”

Pruitt had suffered from a long streak of ethics controversies, and a fundamental unfitness for the job, as critics pointed out his lack of background in environmental science and his ties to coal and fossil fuel companies.

Trump added via Twitter that Pruitt’s recently-Senate confirmed deputy Andrew Wheeler will take over Pruitt’s duties of acting administrator of the EPA.

“I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!”, the president tweeted.

Pruitt’s numerous scandals had raised red flags among lawmakers from both parties and government watchdogs. His spending, housing arrangements, travel expenses and raises for political appointees all drew widespread criticism.

Pruitt’s resignation letter to the president reads as follows.

“It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it as a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also because of the transformative work that is occurring,” read the first part of the letter.

Pruitt had been instrumental in implementing Trump’s agenda of rolling back environmental regulations in order to benefit big donors and companies executives. However, the constant flow of negative news stories led to his being seen as a liability for an administration that seems to be okay with a high turnover of officials.

Pruitt also cited “attacks” on him and his family as one of the reasons for his resignation. “The unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”

Among Pruitt’s many scandals, were his frequent travels to his home state, which he regularly made in first class; the cost of a custom-made soundproof phone booth in his office which costed taxpayers $43,000; and the reassignment or demotion of several EPA officials after questioning Pruitt or refusing to sign off on pricey expenses.

The future of Pruitt’s career is now uncertain. He is rumored to be seeking the Oklahoma’s governorship or one of the state’s Senate seats.