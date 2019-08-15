Epstein autopsy shows broken neck: sources

Two law enforcement sources close to the investigation of the apparent suicide by former financier Jeffrey Epstein said that the autopsy found his neck had been broken in several places.
Reuters reports that such injuries can occur to people who hang themselves or who are strangled.
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York City on Saturday. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, and it’s unclear when a report of the autopsy will be made public.
One of the two sources said there was no evidence or suggestion of foul play but warned the investigation was still at an early stage.
Barbara Sampson, New York City’s chief medical examiner, said in a statement on Thursday: “In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death. Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum.”
The Federal Bureau of Prisons, responsible for the administration of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, where Epstein was jailed, said there had not been an inmate suicide there since 2006.
Autopsia de Epstein muestra fractura de cuello: fuentes
Dos fuentes policiales cercanas a la investigación del aparente suicidio del ex financiero Jeffrey Epstein dijeron que la autopsia descubrió que su cuello se había roto en varios lugares.
Reuters informa que tales lesiones pueden ocurrir a personas que se ahorcan o que son estranguladas.
Epstein fue encontrado muerto en su celda en la ciudad de Nueva York el sábado. Las circunstancias de su muerte están bajo investigación, y no está claro cuándo se hará público un informe de la autopsia.
Una de las dos fuentes dijo que no había evidencia o sugerencia de juego sucio, pero advirtió que la investigación aún estaba en una etapa temprana.
Barbara Sampson, médico forense jefe de la ciudad de Nueva York, dijo en un comunicado el jueves: “En todas las investigaciones forenses, toda la información debe sintetizarse para determinar la causa y la forma de la muerte. Todo debe ser consistente; ningún hallazgo único puede evaluarse en el vacío “.
La Oficina Federal de Prisiones, responsable de la administración del Centro Correccional Metropolitano en el bajo Manhattan, donde Epstein fue encarcelado, dijo que no había habido un suicidio de un preso allí desde 2006.