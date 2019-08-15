Epstein autopsy shows broken neck: sources

Two law enforcement sources close to the investigation of the apparent suicide by former financier Jeffrey Epstein said that the autopsy found his neck had been broken in several places.

Reuters reports that such injuries can occur to people who hang themselves or who are strangled.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York City on Saturday. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, and it’s unclear when a report of the autopsy will be made public.

One of the two sources said there was no evidence or suggestion of foul play but warned the investigation was still at an early stage.

Barbara Sampson, New York City’s chief medical examiner, said in a statement on Thursday: “In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death. Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, responsible for the administration of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, where Epstein was jailed, said there had not been an inmate suicide there since 2006.