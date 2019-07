Epstein sought to bribe potential witnesses in sex-abuse case

Jailed American financier Jeffrey Epstein made payments to two potential witnesses seeking to influence them in the child sex trafficking case against him late last year, prosecutors said on Friday.

Reuters reports that prosecutors said Epstein wired a total of $350,000 to the two individuals, who were not named. They said they learned of the payments through records they obtained from a financial institution, which was not named.

Epstein’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

Epstein, 66, was arrested on July 6 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, upon landing from Paris He has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy and could face up to 45 years in prison.

According to the indictment against him, Epstein arranged for girls under the age of 18 to perform nude “massages” and other sex acts for him in his New York and Florida homes, and paid some girls to recruit others, from at least 2002 to 2005.

The financier faced similar charges in 2007, but negotiated a deal to avoid federal prosecution and plead guilty to a single Florida state prostitution charge.

Epstein had asked in a court filing on Thursday to be allowed to await trial under house arrest in his Manhattan mansion, but on Friday’s filing prosecutors said that Epstein’s payments to possible witnesses warranted keeping him behind bars.

Prosecutors said Epstein paid $100,000 in November to a person identified in his 2007 non-prosecution agreement as a possible co-conspirator. Then, they said he paid $250,000 in December to another person identified in the agreement as a possible co-conspirator and employee.

The prosecutors said: “This course of action, and in particular its timing, suggests the defendant was attempting to further influence co-conspirators who might provide information against him in light of the recently re-emerging allegations.”

Epstein’s bail request hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.