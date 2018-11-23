EU, Britain agree draft deal on future relations

Britain and the European Union have agreed a draft text meeting out a close post-Brexit relationship, though the Gibraltar issue with Spain must be settled before EU leaders meet on Sunday in order to rubber-stamp the pact.

The news sent the pound nearly one percent higher on relief among investors that 18 months of tense negotiation were finally bearing fruit, keeping Britain close to its biggest market and ensuring nothing much will change during a transition period due to last until at least the end of 2020.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament that “the British people want Brexit to be settled. They want a good deal that sets us on a course for a brighter future.”

“The deal that will enable us to do this is now within our grasp. In these crucial 72 hours ahead, I will do everything possible to deliver it for the British people.”

However, not everyone was happy with the new agreement as some fellow Conservatives seeking a more radical break from the EU accused her of “betraying Brexit.” Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the outcome of the negotiations “the worst of all worlds” for keeping Britain linked to the vast EU market but without a say in its rules.