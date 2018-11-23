EU, Britain agree draft deal on future relations

Britain and the European Union have agreed a draft text meeting out a close post-Brexit relationship, though the Gibraltar issue with Spain must be settled before EU leaders meet on Sunday in order to rubber-stamp the pact.
The news sent the pound nearly one percent higher on relief among investors that 18 months of tense negotiation were finally bearing fruit, keeping Britain close to its biggest market and ensuring nothing much will change during a transition period due to last until at least the end of 2020.
British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament that “the British people want Brexit to be settled. They want a good deal that sets us on a course for a brighter future.”
“The deal that will enable us to do this is now within our grasp. In these crucial 72 hours ahead, I will do everything possible to deliver it for the British people.”
However, not everyone was happy with the new agreement as some fellow Conservatives seeking a more radical break from the EU accused her of “betraying Brexit.” Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the outcome of the negotiations “the worst of all worlds” for keeping Britain linked to the vast EU market but without a say in its rules.
La UE y Gran Bretaña acuerdan borrador de acuerdo sobre las relaciones futuras
Gran Bretaña y la Unión Europea acordaron un borrador de texto que aborda una estrecha relación posterior al Brexit, aunque el problema de Gibraltar con España debe resolverse antes de que los líderes de la UE se reúnan el domingo con el fin de sellar el pacto.
La noticia envió a la libra casi un uno por ciento más en alivio entre los inversionistas que 18 meses de negociaciones tensas finalmente dieron frutos, manteniendo a Gran Bretaña cerca de su mercado más grande y asegurando que nada cambiará mucho durante un período de transición que durará hasta al menos el final de 2020.
La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, dijo al parlamento que “los británicos quieren que se establezca el Brexit. Quieren un buen acuerdo que nos ponga en camino hacia un futuro más brillante”.
“El acuerdo que nos permitirá hacer esto está ahora a nuestro alcance. En estas 72 horas cruciales, haré todo lo posible para entregarlo al pueblo británico”.
Sin embargo, no todos estaban contentos con el nuevo acuerdo, ya que algunos conservadores que buscaban una ruptura más radical con la UE la acusaron de “traicionar a Brexit”. Mientras tanto, el líder laborista Jeremy Corbyn dijo que el resultado de las negociaciones era “el peor de los mundos” por mantener Gran Bretaña junto al vasto mercado de la UE, pero sin una palabra en sus reglas.