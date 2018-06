EU, Canada and Mexico retaliate against Trump’s trade penalties

Canada, Mexico and the European Union retaliated against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum taxing U.S. goods that range from orange juice and whiskey to blue jeans and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The EU challenged the legality of the Trump administration’s new tariffs before the World Trade Organization. Brussels issued an eight-page document with a list of American goods it would hit with retaliatory measures.

Meanwhile, Mexico announced “equivalent” measures on a wide range of U.S. farm and industrial products, including pork legs, apples, grapes, cheese, steel and other goods.

Canada, the largest supplier of steel to the United States, said it will impose tariffs covering $12.8 billion dollars on U.S. imports, including whiskey, orange juice, steel, aluminum and other products.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “The American administration has made a decision today that we deplore, and obviously is going to lead to retaliatory measures, as it must.”

Tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum were imposed on the EU. Canada and Mexico starting Friday midnight in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1 percent as fears of a trade war with U.S. allies become more real.

The United States is also expected to impose tariffs on China, creating a different front on a possible trade war.