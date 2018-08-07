Europe on alert due to unprecedented heatwave

Temperatures in Europe are reaching unprecedented new heights all across the continent. More and more countries are issuing health warnings and urging people to stay indoors during the hottest part of the days, as in some places temperatures have gone over 40 degrees Celsius.
In Paris, sixty-seven departments are on heatwave alert. Agnès Buzyn, the Health Minister, said she visited the Necker hospital in Paris over the weekend and found that 4% of emergency visits were owing to the hot weather.
The heat is prompting people to organize and give aid to those least prepared to fight the high temperatures: the homeless.
Euronews spoke to one of these volunteers, who explained their system and said there is solidarity among Parisians.
“The idea is that everyone comes with some money, 3-4 euros maximum. We split up and each of us goes to different streets. We look for homeless people, we see what they need and we go to shops and buy water packs to give to them. There is huge solidarity, even taxi drivers are packing their cars and driving around Paris to give out water and talk to people,” a volunteer named Stefanie told the news portal.
In Portugal, the heatwave has caused forest fires. As temperatures climbed to nearly 47 degrees Celsius, on Thursday and Saturday, a wildfire erupted and had to be battled by 800 firefighters and 12 aircraft over the course of three days.
Europa en alerta debido a ola de calor sin precedentes
Las temperaturas en Europa están alcanzando nuevas alturas sin precedentes en todo el continente. Cada vez más países emiten advertencias sanitarias e instan a las personas a permanecer adentro durante la parte más calurosa del día, ya que en algunos lugares las temperaturas han superado los 40 grados centígrados.
En París, sesenta y siete departamentos están en alerta de ola de calor. Agnès Buzyn, la Ministra de Salud, dijo que visitó el hospital Necker en París durante el fin de semana y descubrió que el 4% de las visitas de emergencia se debían al clima cálido.
El calor está provocando que la gente se organice y brinde ayuda a los menos preparados para luchar contra las altas temperaturas: las personas sin hogar.
Euronews habló con uno de estos voluntarios, quien explicó su sistema y dijo que hay solidaridad entre los parisinos.
“La idea es que todos vengan con algo de dinero, máximo de 3-4 euros. Nos separamos y cada uno de nosotros va a diferentes calles. Buscamos personas sin hogar, vemos lo que necesitan y vamos a las tiendas y compramos paquetes de agua para dárselos. Existe una gran solidaridad, incluso los taxistas están cargando sus autos y conduciendo por París para repartir agua y hablar con la gente”, dijo una voluntaria llamada Stefanie al portal de noticias.
En Portugal, la ola de calor ha causado incendios forestales. A medida que las temperaturas subieron a casi 47 grados centígrados, el jueves y el sábado, un incendio forestal estalló y tuvo que ser combatido por 800 bomberos y 12 aviones durante el transcurso de tres días.