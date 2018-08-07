Europe on alert due to unprecedented heatwave

Temperatures in Europe are reaching unprecedented new heights all across the continent. More and more countries are issuing health warnings and urging people to stay indoors during the hottest part of the days, as in some places temperatures have gone over 40 degrees Celsius.

In Paris, sixty-seven departments are on heatwave alert. Agnès Buzyn, the Health Minister, said she visited the Necker hospital in Paris over the weekend and found that 4% of emergency visits were owing to the hot weather.

The heat is prompting people to organize and give aid to those least prepared to fight the high temperatures: the homeless.

Euronews spoke to one of these volunteers, who explained their system and said there is solidarity among Parisians.

“The idea is that everyone comes with some money, 3-4 euros maximum. We split up and each of us goes to different streets. We look for homeless people, we see what they need and we go to shops and buy water packs to give to them. There is huge solidarity, even taxi drivers are packing their cars and driving around Paris to give out water and talk to people,” a volunteer named Stefanie told the news portal.

In Portugal, the heatwave has caused forest fires. As temperatures climbed to nearly 47 degrees Celsius, on Thursday and Saturday, a wildfire erupted and had to be battled by 800 firefighters and 12 aircraft over the course of three days.