European Council President says there’s “special place in hell” for Brexiteers

British leaders who sold Brexit with no plan for how to deliver it deserve a “special place in hell,” said European Council President Donald Tusk.

The remarks were made to reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely.”

According to Reuters, Tusk, who hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday, was speaking after talks with Ireland’s prime minister on how to salvage a Brexit deal before Britain drops out ob the bloc, risking the peace in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, May’s spokesman suggested Tusk had not been “helpful.” Other allies of May were franker and called Tusk a “bully” and a “devilish euro maniac.”

Tusk is seen as a centrist in Europe, forged as anti-communist activist during the Cold War. Tusk has also been critical of May before for her “pro-Brexit stance” that has made the British departure from the bloc inevitable.