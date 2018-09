European markets underperform over worries of global trade picture

European stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as they were dogged by concerns about the global trade picture.

The Stoxx Europe 600, Germany’s DAX 30 and other European stocks tracked losses after a report that China plans to seek permission from the World Trade Organization to impose sanctions on the U.S. There is an ongoing trade feud between the two top world economic superpowers ever since the Trump administration announced tariffs on Chinese imports.

Basic resources and autos were the biggest fallers. Meanwhile, oil and gas jumped 1.42 percent as a sector, on the back of a sharp rise in crude prices. This market has also been impacted by the United States different ongoing trade wars. In this instance, U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports made prices rise.

Another hot topic in trade at the moment in Europe and the world is Brexit. Investors are monitoring remarks from the EU’s Brexit chief Michel Barnier, who told an audience on Monday that a Brexit deal could be reached in the next six to eight weeks.

British newspaper The Guardian announced that a European summit dedicated to the Brexit process could be announced next week for some time in November.