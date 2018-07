European Parliament rejects copyright law

European lawmakers voted on Thursday to reject a piece of legislation that critics say would significantly damage internet freedom.

The members of parliament voted in Strasbourg, France on the European Union’s new copyright directive on Thursday. The regulation is an update to a 2001 directive on copyright, which its supporters claim it is a necessary modernization of those rules for the digital age.

The directive had been cleared by a European parliamentary committee, worrying Internet giants such as Google and Facebook and uniting internet activists in a campaign against the proposed law. The bill would have required social media websites and search engines to incorporate a content filter similar to the one that YouTube employs, in order to block any copyrighted content.

A total of 318 lawmakers rejected the talks, 278 voted in favor and 21 abstained. The directive has been sent back to the Commission and a further vote on the law will be delayed until September 10.

Critics were worried that by implementing the copyright law, internet creativity and freedom would be stifled. They had pointed out that other regions in the world could copy the European Union’s standards and that such implementations could mean the end of memes and remixes, which use some copyrighted material.

Earlier in the week, Wikipedia shut down for 36 hours in protest ahead of the vote. When the total vote count was made public, opponents of the copyright directive celebrated the news.

Julia Reda, a Pirate Party member of the European Parliament, tweeted: “Great success: Your protests have worked! The European Parliament has sent the copyright law back to the drawing board.”

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales told the BBC that the music industry should find a way to compromise before the September debate.

“Don’t think about filtering everything everyone uploads to the internet. That’s a pipe dream but you are never going to get that,” he said.

The bill’s supporters highlighted the directive aims to benefit content creators, who often are left empty-handed while websites make money off of their works. The prospective law received the support of celebrities within the music industry, such as Paul McCartney and Annie Lennox, as well as from record labels.

BPI Music, which represents labels in the UK, had supported the bill and tweeted a reaction after it learned of the parliament’s decision.

“We respect the decision by MEPs to have a plenary discussion on the draft Copyright Directive. We will work with MEPs over the next weeks to explain how the proposed Directive will benefit not just European creativity, but also internet users and the technology sector.”