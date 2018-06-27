European Union fails to reach agreement on immigration; Merkel will look for separate deals

European Union leaders met over the weekend to find a solution to the immigration crisis that it threatening the bloc. Despite illegal immigration being relatively low this year, opinion polls have found that it is the top concern of the EU’s 500 million citizens.
Only about 41,000 people have made it to the EU across the Mediterranean Sea this year. In contrast, in 2015 the number reached almost a million. However, the recent case of the refugee ship Aquarius and a rise in nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across countries members of the bloc, have prompted the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Greece and Spain, among others to try to find a swift and firm solution to the problem.
However, efforts to reach an agreement by June 28-29 failed to be as comprehensive as pro-European leaders had hoped for. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron have pushed for an equal distribution of refugees among member states of the European Union. This has pitted these countries against the new Italian government, which earlier in the month refused to take in the ship Aquarius and has reiterated that they won’t take in any more refugees.
The four ex-communist states in the east have echoed Italy’s sentiment in saying they do not want to host anyone. Germany proposed that countries that refuse to take in immigrants get less money than the rest, which would put a strain on the poorest countries of the bloc.
The crisis is also being aggravated by differences within the coalition in the German government. Merkel, who has been the biggest advocate of continuing to take in refugees, is facing opposition from her conservative allies, the Christian Social Union party in Bavaria, which is facing off against the anti-immigration AfD party in Bavaria elections in October.
Reuters reports that a poll published in Germany on Sunday showed the dispute was weakening support for Merkel’s coalition and pushed the AfD to its highest ratings.
Merkel is looking for alternative solutions to the crisis, declaring that separate deals with countries could be reached. “There will be bilateral and trilateral agreements, how can we help each other, not always wait for all 28 members.”
Italy on its part, said that if the migrant crisis is not resolved, the Schengen zone could be at risk. The Schengen area encompasses 26 European states where border control has been abolished, facilitating trade and the mobility of citizens.
On the positive side, the leaders agreed on spending more money on African countries so that less migrants leave their countries of origin and on setting up centers abroad to decide on asylum requests. Ideally, the EU would want United Nations agencies for refugees and migration to run these sites.
A EU diplomat was quoted by Reuters as saying: “A European solution means throwing more German money at things. We will be moving toward more cash and aid for places like Libya, we will beef up the EU border and coast guards,. We will send more illegal migrants back.”
The diplomat also pointed out the problem at the heart of the crisis. “We will always have legitimate asylum seekers who are entitle to our help. And we can’t agree how to divide the responsibility of caring for them.”
Unión Europea no logra acuerdo sobre inmigración; Merkel buscará acuerdos por separado
Los líderes de la Unión Europea se reunieron durante el fin de semana para encontrar una solución a la crisis de inmigración que amenaza al bloque. A pesar de que la inmigración ilegal es relativamente baja este año, las encuestas de opinión han encontrado que es la principal preocupación de los 500 millones de ciudadanos de la UE.
Solo alrededor de 41,000 personas han llegado a la UE a través del Mar Mediterráneo este año. Por el contrario, en 2015 la cantidad llegó a casi un millón. Sin embargo, el reciente caso del barco de refugiados Aquarius y un aumento del nacionalismo y el sentimiento antiinmigrante en los países miembros del bloque, han llevado a los líderes de Francia, Alemania, Italia, Grecia y España, entre otros, a tratar de encontrar una solución rápida y firme al problema.
Sin embargo, los esfuerzos por llegar a un acuerdo para el 28 y 29 de junio no fueron tan completos como los líderes pro-europeos esperaban. La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, y el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, han presionado para lograr una distribución equitativa de los refugiados entre los estados miembros de la Unión Europea. Esto ha enfrentado a estos países contra el nuevo gobierno italiano, que a principios de mes se negó a aceptar el barco Aquarius y ha reiterado que no admitirán más refugiados.
Los cuatro estados ex comunistas en el este hicieron eco del sentimiento de Italia al decir que no quieren recibir a nadie. Alemania propuso que los países que se nieguen a recibir inmigrantes reciban menos dinero que el resto, lo que presionaría a los países más pobres del bloque.
La crisis también se agrava por las diferencias dentro de la coalición en el gobierno alemán. Merkel, quien ha sido la mayor defensora de seguir acogiendo refugiados, se enfrenta a la oposición de sus aliados conservadores, el partido Unión Social Cristiana en Bavaria, que se enfrenta al partido anti-inmigrante AfD en las elecciones de Bavaria en octubre.
Reuters informa que una encuesta publicada en Alemania el domingo mostró que la disputa estaba debilitando el apoyo a la coalición de Merkel y empujó al AfD a sus mayores niveles de simpatizantes.
Merkel está buscando soluciones alternativas a la crisis, declarando que se podrían alcanzar acuerdos por separado con los países. “Habrá acuerdos bilaterales y trilaterales, cómo podemos ayudarnos mutuamente, no siempre esperar a los 28 miembros”.
Italia por su parte, dijo que si la crisis migratoria no se resuelve, la zona de Schengen podría estar en riesgo. El área de Schengen abarca 26 estados europeos donde el control fronterizo ha sido abolido, facilitando el comercio y la movilidad de ciudadanos.
En el lado positivo, los líderes acordaron gastar más dinero en los países africanos para que menos inmigrantes salgan de sus países de origen y establecer centros en el extranjero para decidir sobre las solicitudes de asilo. Idealmente, la UE querría que los organismos de las Naciones Unidas para los refugiados y la migración gestionen estos sitios.
Un diplomático de la UE fue citado por Reuters diciendo: “Una solución europea significa tirar más dinero alemán a las cosas. Avanzaremos hacia más efectivo y ayuda para lugares como Libia, reforzaremos la frontera de la UE y las guardias costeras. Vamos a enviar más inmigrantes ilegales de vuelta”.
El diplomático también señaló el problema en el corazón de la crisis. “Siempre tendremos solicitantes de asilo legítimos que tienen derecho a nuestra ayuda. Y no podemos estar de acuerdo en cómo dividir la responsabilidad de cuidarlos”.