European Union fails to reach agreement on immigration; Merkel will look for separate deals

European Union leaders met over the weekend to find a solution to the immigration crisis that it threatening the bloc. Despite illegal immigration being relatively low this year, opinion polls have found that it is the top concern of the EU’s 500 million citizens.

Only about 41,000 people have made it to the EU across the Mediterranean Sea this year. In contrast, in 2015 the number reached almost a million. However, the recent case of the refugee ship Aquarius and a rise in nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across countries members of the bloc, have prompted the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Greece and Spain, among others to try to find a swift and firm solution to the problem.

However, efforts to reach an agreement by June 28-29 failed to be as comprehensive as pro-European leaders had hoped for. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron have pushed for an equal distribution of refugees among member states of the European Union. This has pitted these countries against the new Italian government, which earlier in the month refused to take in the ship Aquarius and has reiterated that they won’t take in any more refugees.

The four ex-communist states in the east have echoed Italy’s sentiment in saying they do not want to host anyone. Germany proposed that countries that refuse to take in immigrants get less money than the rest, which would put a strain on the poorest countries of the bloc.

The crisis is also being aggravated by differences within the coalition in the German government. Merkel, who has been the biggest advocate of continuing to take in refugees, is facing opposition from her conservative allies, the Christian Social Union party in Bavaria, which is facing off against the anti-immigration AfD party in Bavaria elections in October.

Reuters reports that a poll published in Germany on Sunday showed the dispute was weakening support for Merkel’s coalition and pushed the AfD to its highest ratings.

Merkel is looking for alternative solutions to the crisis, declaring that separate deals with countries could be reached. “There will be bilateral and trilateral agreements, how can we help each other, not always wait for all 28 members.”

Italy on its part, said that if the migrant crisis is not resolved, the Schengen zone could be at risk. The Schengen area encompasses 26 European states where border control has been abolished, facilitating trade and the mobility of citizens.

On the positive side, the leaders agreed on spending more money on African countries so that less migrants leave their countries of origin and on setting up centers abroad to decide on asylum requests. Ideally, the EU would want United Nations agencies for refugees and migration to run these sites.

A EU diplomat was quoted by Reuters as saying: “A European solution means throwing more German money at things. We will be moving toward more cash and aid for places like Libya, we will beef up the EU border and coast guards,. We will send more illegal migrants back.”

The diplomat also pointed out the problem at the heart of the crisis. “We will always have legitimate asylum seekers who are entitle to our help. And we can’t agree how to divide the responsibility of caring for them.”