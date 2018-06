European Union moves closer to approving copyright legislation that could change the Internet

A committee of the European Parliament approved a law on Wednesday that would require companies like Google and social media sites like Facebook to install filters that automatically detect copyright-infringing material and block the content to users.

Axel Voss, the lawmaker responsible for the legislation, said that the law aims to benefit news publishers and artists by giving them a tool to generate revenue from their creations.

“News publishers and artists, especially the smaller ones, are not getting paid due to the practices of powerful online content-sharing platforms and news aggregators. This is wrong and we aim to redress it,” said Voss.

This would effectively prevent sites like Google and Facebook to offer snippets of news in their publicity without paying the publisher. It would also block any type of content that is copyrighted, including text, images, software, audio and video.

Critics of the proposal fear that the law will restrict freedom of expression and prevent internet users from sharing content they’ve created, such as memes. The effect has been described by wired as similar to how YouTube tries to detect and block copyrighted audio and video.

Critics of the law include Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the World Wide Web, and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

The European Union has said that the new rules are necessary because existing copyright laws are outdated and they are not enforced across the bloc. However, one of the big fears is that this would lead companies to enforce such policies even outside the EU, as Microsoft has done in the past.

The law is expected to go to a vote of the full parliament next month.