European Union rebuffs British PM Brexit gambit

The European Union rebuffed on Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s demand that the bloc reopen Brexit talks, saying Britain had failed to propose any realistic alternative to an agreed insurance policy for the Irish border.

Johnson has vowed that the United Kingdom will leave the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal unless it agrees to renegotiate the divorce terms.

Reuters reports that Johnson wrote a four-page letter to European Council President Donald Tusk asking to get rid of the Irish border “backstop”, and instead have it replaced with a “commitment” to implement alternative arrangements as part of a deal on the post-Brexit relationship.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, said the EU would consider “practical solutions” but that the Withdrawal Agreement, which contains the protocol on the Irish border “backstop”, did not need to be changed.

Meanwhile, Tusk tweeted: “Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support reestablishing a border. Even if they do not admit it.”

Johnson said in front of reporters that the EU was being “a bit negative” following Tusk’s comments, but added that he believed a deal could be reached.