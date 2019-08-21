European Union rebuffs British PM Brexit gambit

The European Union rebuffed on Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s demand that the bloc reopen Brexit talks, saying Britain had failed to propose any realistic alternative to an agreed insurance policy for the Irish border.
Johnson has vowed that the United Kingdom will leave the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal unless it agrees to renegotiate the divorce terms.
Reuters reports that Johnson wrote a four-page letter to European Council President Donald Tusk asking to get rid of the Irish border “backstop”, and instead have it replaced with a “commitment” to implement alternative arrangements as part of a deal on the post-Brexit relationship.
Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor, said the EU would consider “practical solutions” but that the Withdrawal Agreement, which contains the protocol on the Irish border “backstop”, did not need to be changed.
Meanwhile, Tusk tweeted: “Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support reestablishing a border. Even if they do not admit it.”
Johnson said in front of reporters that the EU was being “a bit negative” following Tusk’s comments, but added that he believed a deal could be reached.
Unión Europea rechaza propuesta británica de Brexit
La Unión Europea rechazó el martes la demanda del primer ministro Boris Johnson de que el bloque reabra las conversaciones sobre el Brexit, diciendo que Gran Bretaña no había propuesto ninguna alternativa realista a una póliza de seguro acordada para la frontera irlandesa.
Johnson ha prometido que el Reino Unido abandonará la UE el 31 de octubre sin un acuerdo a menos que acepte renegociar los términos del divorcio.
Reuters informa que Johnson escribió una carta de cuatro páginas al presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, pidiendo deshacerse del “respaldo” fronterizo irlandés y, en su lugar, reemplazarlo con un “compromiso” para implementar arreglos alternativos como parte de un acuerdo en el puesto -Relación brexit.
Angela Merkel, canciller de Alemania, dijo que la UE consideraría “soluciones prácticas”, pero que el Acuerdo de Retirada, que contiene el protocolo sobre el “respaldo” de la frontera irlandesa, no necesitaba ser cambiado.
Mientras tanto, Tusk tuiteó: “Aquellos en contra del tope y que no proponen alternativas realistas de hecho apoyan el restablecimiento de una frontera. Incluso si no lo admiten.
Johnson dijo frente a los periodistas que la UE estaba siendo “un poco negativa” tras los comentarios de Tusk, pero agregó que creía que se podía llegar a un acuerdo.