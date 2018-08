European Union to advise member states to abolish daylight saving time

The European Commission will recommend EU member states abolish daylight saving, where clocks are advanced by one hour in summer, said president Jean-Claude Juncker on German television Friday.

He told public broadcaster ZDF: “We carried out a survey, millions responded and believe that in future, summer time should be year-round, and that’s what will happen.”

“I will recommend to the commission that, if you ask the citizens, then you have to do what the citizens say,” said Juncker, adding that the European Commission planned to decide on the matter later Friday.

“We will decide on this today, and then it will be the turn of the member states and the European Parliament.”

CBS News reports that an online poll suggested that more than 80 percent of Europeans were against adjusting clocks forward by one hour in the spring and then back an hour in the autumn.

Daylight saving advocates say the longer evening daylight hours in the summer help save energy and bolster productivity. Meanwhile, opponents argue that it has a short-term negative impact on people’s health.