Ex-St. Louis County executive, Steve Stenger, pleads guilty to corruption

Former St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty on Friday to federal corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations.

The sentencing for the former top official is scheduled for August 9. The Washington Post reports that he could get up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The indictment of Stenger, a Democrat, was announced on Monday. He resigned an hour later. By Thursday, Stenger had agreed to plead guilty to all three counts in the indictment: bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Stenger was accused of ensuring that donor John Rally and his companies, Cardinal Insurance and Cardinal Creative Consulting, obtained county contracts and received other favors.

Interim County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat and frequent critic of the former county executive, said that Stenger “betrayed the trust that St. Louis County residents placed in our government. I am committed to reforming County government so that pay-to-play politics never infects it again.

Federal prosecutors have not said if the investigation continues or if Rallo or anyone else might face charges.