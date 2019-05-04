Ex-St. Louis County executive, Steve Stenger, pleads guilty to corruption

Former St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty on Friday to federal corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations.
The sentencing for the former top official is scheduled for August 9. The Washington Post reports that he could get up to 20 years in prison on each count.
The indictment of Stenger, a Democrat, was announced on Monday. He resigned an hour later. By Thursday, Stenger had agreed to plead guilty to all three counts in the indictment: bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Stenger was accused of ensuring that donor John Rally and his companies, Cardinal Insurance and Cardinal Creative Consulting, obtained county contracts and received other favors.
Interim County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat and frequent critic of the former county executive, said that Stenger “betrayed the trust that St. Louis County residents placed in our government. I am committed to reforming County government so that pay-to-play politics never infects it again.
Federal prosecutors have not said if the investigation continues or if Rallo or anyone else might face charges.
Ex-ejecutivo del condado de St. Louis, Steve Stenger, se declara culpable de corrupción
El ex ejecutivo del condado de St. Louis, Steve Stenger, se declaró culpable el viernes de cargos federales de corrupción por proporcionar favores políticos a cambio de donaciones de campaña.
La sentencia para el ex alto funcionario está programada para el 9 de agosto. El Washington Post informa que podría recibir hasta 20 años de prisión por cada cargo.
La acusación de Stenger, un demócrata, se anunció el lunes. Dimitió una hora después. Para el jueves, Stenger aceptó declararse culpable de los tres cargos en la acusación: soborno, fraude postal y robo de servicios honestos.
Según St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Stenger fue acusado de asegurar que el donante John Rally y sus compañías, Cardinal Insurance y Cardinal Creative Consulting, obtuvieran contratos del condado y recibieran otros favores.
El ejecutivo interino del condado, Sam Page, un demócrata y crítico frecuente del ex ejecutivo del condado, dijo que Stenger “traicionó la confianza que los residentes del condado de St. Louis depositaron en nuestro gobierno. Me he comprometido a reformar el gobierno del condado para que la política de pago por juego nunca vuelva a infectarlo.
Los fiscales federales no han dicho si la investigación continúa o si Rallo o cualquier otra persona podría enfrentar cargos.