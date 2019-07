Excessive heat warning issued for most of St. Louis area

While Wednesday saw thunderstorms sweep the St. Louis area, a stretch of dangerous heat will begin on Thursday and last into the weekend.

According to KPLR, there is an excessive heat warning for the region all the way through Saturday. The heat index values will reach into the triple digits ranging from 105 to 113, and temperatures inside vehicles could reach the 130 degrees.

Children, the elderly, and those without air conditioning are at high risk of heat-related illness and should be particularly careful.

Recommendations to fight off the heat include wearing lightweight, light-colored clothes to make sure you stay cool. Also, setting your alarm earlier than usual so you can get the dog out or do your morning jogging could be particularly helpful to avoid being outside when the sun climbs too high in the sky.

Cool Down St. Louis makes sure utility bills are paid so air conditioners stay on. They also distribute brand-new energy-efficient air-conditioners to people who qualify. You can seek assistance or donate to help their efforts by visiting cooldownstlouis.org. You will also find a list of cooling centers on their website.