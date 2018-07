Express Scripts unit eviCore will add 100 jobs in St. Louis

eviCore healthcare, a subsidiary of Express Scripts Holding Company will add 100 jobs in St. Louis as part of its expansion into healthcare services.

Markets Insider reports that the industry leader in evidence-based medical benefit management services currently employs more than 5,000 employees in the St. Louis region and 27,000 employees worldwide.

“By making St. Louis home to its newest provider service center, eviCore is building upon our rich, 32-year history,” said Tim Wentworth, president and CEO of Express Scripts. “Together, Express Scripts and eviCore are working to make healthcare more efficient and affordable, and St. Louis is an epicenter for our continued growth and progress.”

John Arlotta, CEO of eviCore, praised St. Louis’ talent.

“St. Louis has the talent pool we need to improve the experience of healthcare providers as they work to ensure their patients receive high-quality, medically appropriate care, when and where they need it.”

Express Scripts is headquartered in Bluffton, South Carolina, and has seven other locations across the country. Its subsidiary, eviCore works with healthcare providers, health plans and government programs to ensure high.quality, intelligent care for patients.