Express Scripts will remain in St. Louis and retain name after merge with Cigna

Express Scripts is being acquired by insurance company Cigna, but the St. Louis County-based company will keep its name and continue its operations in St. Louis.

Marketing and branding will also continue under the Express Scripts name, according to details included in a merger proxy filed Wednesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that both Express Scripts and Cigna released terms of the deal on Wednesday, which reiterated plans to keep Express Scripts’ operations in the St. Louis region, while the combined company’s headquarters will be in Bloomfield, Conn., where Cigna is based.

It was announced in March that Express Scripts, the largest St. Louis-based company, was being sold to health insurer Cigna in a $67 billion deal.

57-year-old Tim Wentworth will stay on and lead Express Scripts as president, reporting to the CEO of Cigna, David Cordani.

Four of Express Scripts’ current board members will also be seated on the company’s 13-member board. However, George Paz, the former longtime CEO and current board member will not serve on the combined board.

Express Scripts was founded in the St. Louis area in 1986 and grew into a giant in the health care industry, generating more than $100 billion in annual revenue.