Extreme weather in STL: heavy rains cause power outages; high temperatures expected on Friday

Heavy rains hit counties both sides of Mississippi River on Thursday evening, taking down power lines and leaving around 115,000 people without power.

By Friday morning, around 75,000 were still waiting for service to be restored. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, more than 35,000 Ameren customers in Illinois and 22,000 in Missouri still had no power by 10 a.m. Friday, 16 hours after the storm.

Tree branches tossed into roads caused blockages that made it difficult for Ameren workers to reach affected areas. Company officials said over 400 additional linemen will be coming to the areas to assist in the service restoration.

However, as high temperatures are expected to scourge the St. Louis area, Ameren officials are asking that those without power find a cool place to go in the meantime. According to KMOV, in St. Louis County, officials set up a cooling shelter at the North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Avenue.

The National Weather Service issued a heat warning until 10 p.m. Saturday, with afternoon heat index valued for the weekend expected to be in the 105-110 degrees range, and likely higher.