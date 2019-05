Extreme weather kills three in Missouri

The central United States was hit by extreme weather on Thursday, as tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri and devastated the state capital, leaving a total of three dead in the state.

According to experts, the wet weather will continue over the next days. Meteorologist Mark Chenard of the National Weather Service said: “It looks to stay quite wet over the next week across the central portion of the country.”

Reuters reports that the weather service’s St. Louis office confirmed tornadoes touched down near Joplin, Missouri, late Wednesday, and local media reported at least three dead.

Meanwhile, in Jefferson City, the state capital, officials said a “massive” twister caused widespread damage to buildings, trees, cars and power lines, but no fatalities.

“Many, many buildings have significant damage, and there’s a lot of them that just have small damage as well, so it’s just very widespread,” Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin told CNN.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said at least 20 people were treated at hospitals for injuries, but most of them were released shortly thereafter. Parson also praised on CNN the city’s tornado warning system: “That’s why we didn’t have any fatalities in Jefferson City last night, why we didn’t have more injuries.”

President Donald Trump told the people of Missouri as the damage was being assessed: “You are strong and resilient, and we are here to assist,” he wrote on Twitter.