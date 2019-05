Facebook bans Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and other far-right figures

On Thursday, Facebook banned several prominent accounts promoting white nationalism from the social media platform.

Accounts were barred from Facebook and Instagram, as part of the new enforcement. Among them, are conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, far-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos and anti-Muslim figurehead Laura Loomer. The Guardian reports that Jones had been previously banned from Facebook but still had an account on Instagram, which was no longer live as of Thursday.

A Facebook spokesperson said: “We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

Facebook said it would also remove accounts relating to Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam group, who has posted antisemitic material.

The British newspaper reports that the individuals have been banned from Facebook and Instagram under its policies against “dangerous individuals and organizations.” The company said it would continue its policy of banning accounts that support these figures in the platform.