Facebook friend request hoax

The latest Facebook hoax is causing concern and confusion among many users. The hoax is spreading virally across the social media platform, promoting officials to warn against heeding the fake messages about cloned accounts.

The message says, “Hi… I actually got another friend request from you yesterday… which I ignored so you may want to check your account.” It then asks the recipient to forward the message to all their friends, an instruction that causes the hoax to spread even farther, officials said.

CBS News reports that the hoax works by suggesting an account has been cloned, even when it hasn’t, prompting worried users to spread the message to all their friends.

Officials in Louisiana warned in a public service message on Facebook: “Your account isn’t sending duplicate friend requests. And you didn’t receive a request from the person you’re forwarding it to. You’re simply doing it because the message tells you to.”

So tech experts are advising that the best thing to do is just ignore the message and delete it.

The cloned account hoax might have originated from a security breach in which 50 million user accounts were accessed by hackers, as the company announced last month.