Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

Facebook Inc has hired former British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to lead its global affairs and communications team, after the famous social network has dealt with a number of scandals related to privacy, fake news and election meddling.

Clegg, former leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats and deputy to David Cameron in the 2010-2015 coalition government will be the most senior European politician ever in a leadership role in Silicon Valley.

The company said Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg were closely involved in the hiring process, and talked to Clegg over the summer.

Sandberg posted a message to Facebook congratulating Clegg on the new position: “Our company is on a critical journey. The challenges we face are serious and clear and now more than ever we need new perspectives to help us through this time of change.”

51-year-old Clegg will succeed Elliot Schrage and will report to Sandberg beginning on Monday.

Clegg was ousted as deputy prime minister after the Conservatives won a majority in 2015 in an election that saw his party, the Liberal Democrats, suffer a significant loss of support.

Clegg lost his own seat in Britain’s parliament last year.