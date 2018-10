Facebook investors seek to remove Zuckerberg from chairman position

Four major U.S. public funds that hold shares in Facebook Inc proposed on Wednesday removing Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg as chairman after several high-profile scandals. The investors behind the proposal said they hoped to gain backing from larger asset managers.

Reuters reports that state treasures from Illinois, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, co-filed the proposal. They oversee money including pension funds and joined activist and original filer Trillium Asset Management.

A similar proposal seeking an independent chairman was defeated in 2017 at Facebook.

Rhode Island State Treasurer Seth Magaziner said that the latest proposal was still worth filing as a way of drawing attention to Facebook’s problems and how to solve them.

“This will allow us to force a conversation at the annual meeting, and from now until then in the court of public opinion,” Magaziner said in a telephone interview.

Three of the four public funds supporting this proposal also supported the 2017 resolution. The current proposal, meant to be discussed at Facebook’s annual shareholder meeting in May 2018, asks the board to create an independent board chair to improve oversight, a common practice at other companies.

The basis for the proposal comes from controversies that have hurt the reputation of Facebook, the world’s largest social media network, including the unauthorized sharing of user information, the proliferation of fake news, and foreign meddling in U.S. elections.