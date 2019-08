Facebook says it is dismantling covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government

The social media giant, Facebook, said on Thursday that it has uncovered a network of fake accounts and pages on its platform connected to the government of Saudi Arabia in order to promote state propaganda and attack regional rivals.

Facebook said it had suspended more than 350 accounts and pages with about 1.4 million followers, in the latest effort to combat “coordinated inauthentic behavior” on its platform, and it has linked the activity to the Saudi government.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, said: “For this operation, our investigators were able to confirm that the individuals behind this are associated with the government of Saudi Arabia.”

“Any time we have a link between an information operation and a government, that’s significant and people should be aware,” Gleicher added.

Reuters reports that Facebook also said on Thursday it had suspended a separate network of more than 350 accounts linked to marketing firms in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, but such accounts were not directly linked to government activity in those countries.