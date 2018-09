Facebook sues BlackBerry, citing patent infringement

Facebook is suing BlackBerry for patent infringement, according to a report from Bloomberg. The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday, alleges BlackBerry infringed on several patented processes and technologies surrounding voice messaging, how a mobile device delivers graphics, and the tracking and analysis of GPS data.

In total, Facebook is asking for unspecified damages for infringement of six patents.

The lawsuit comes just months after BlackBerry sued Facebook, alleging the social media company and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries infringed on BlackBerry messaging app patents to create its own Messenger app.

BlackBerry said Facebook was “using a number of the innovative security, user interface, and functionality enhancing features that made BlackBerry’s products such a critical and commercial success in the first place.” The once-phone giant said the patent infringement came after “several years of dialogue” with the social network.

Neither Facebook nor BlackBerry immediately responded to requests for comment by technology news media outlets.