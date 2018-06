Faction of Mexican political party PRD says coalition-candidate Ricardo Anaya has “already lost election”

The Secretary of Electoral Operations at PRD, Vladimir Aguilar García, along with members of the faction Foro Nuevo Sol, declared that coalition-candidates Ricardo Anaya and Alejandra Barrales “have already lost the election.”

Anaya is the presidential candidate of the coalition formed by right-wing party PAN and left-wing parties PRD and Movimiento Ciudadano. Barrales is the coalition-candidate for mayor of Mexico City. Both are expected to lose to left-wing party MORENA’s candidates Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Anaya and Barrales have already lost the election. Ten days before the election, Ricardo Anaya and Alejandra Barrales have been defeated. It’s not we who say it, it’s almost every poll at the national and city level, which indicate an imminent victory of Claudia Sheinbaum and Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” Aguilar García explained.

Aguilar García cited issues arising from badly assigned candidacies within the coalition, as well as ideological differences. The members of PRD who supported his statement also expressed their anger at Anaya’s meeting with anti-abortion group Frente Nacional por la Familia. He also blasted both candidates by saying that their candidacies “might be legal but they lack legitimacy.”

Anaya met with the pro-life group last week and expressed his rejection of the legalization of abortion. The PRD, a progressive party, has abortion on their agenda of prospective bills at the federal level. Abortion in the country is only legal in Mexico City, which has long been governed by PRD, but will likely go to MORENA on the next election.

“This incongruence was at its worst in the recent meeting between Anaya and the Frente Nacional por la Familia, which represents the most conservative vision for our society and goes against the human rights that we have always upheld and advocated for,” said Aguilar García.

The leadership of PRD rejected Aguilar García’s position and reiterated its support for its candidates. Estephany Santiago Fernández, the party’s Communications Director, said that García’s position doesn’t represent the party’s militance.

“We reject from personal opinions and regret that they go against what the citizenship demands. We support the candidates of the coalition and trust that the people will vote for them next July 1.”

Anaya is currently polling in second place, but a 20-point difference between him and López Obrador looks like an unsurmountable difference 10 days before the general election.

Mexicans will cast their ballots this next Sunday, July 1.