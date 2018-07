Fake news spread via WhatsApp provokes mob lynchings in India

India’s seeing a spread of technology within the country like it hadn’t seen before. Many villagers are now using smartphones for the first time and, with it, WhatsApp. But a number of lynchings incited by fake news spread via the text messaging app, has Indian authorities worried and scrambling to deal with the problem.

The Washington Post reports that more than a dozen people have been killed since May, the perpetrators being largely villagers. They have been recipients of forwarded messages containing fake warnings of child-trafficking rings or organ harvesters and have Resorted to vigilante justice, attacking, beating, and killing people were were often innocent.

Faced with this growing problem, the Indian government is urging WhatsApp to take “immediate action to end this menace,” while looking for ways –often old-school– to tackle the problem.

Authorities have hired “rumor busters”, traveling performers who go from village to village instructing people on the dangers of fake news. However, this has proven to be also lethal for the performers, as a 33-year old musician, Sukanta Chakraborty, who traveled in a van equipped with a loudspeaker warning of the dangers of fake news, was beset by a mob wielding bricks and beaten to death.

Three other people were killed in Tripura when rumors on WhatsApp about an 11-year-old boy being the victim of organ harvesters fueled violence. Officials haven’t been helpful either, as the rumors were then reinforced by the leader of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, who went to the boy’s home to falsely claim that his kidney had been cut from his body by organ traffickers.

Governments around the world have been struggling with the rise of fake news after the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. It has already been an issue in the French and Mexican elections. However, fake news are harder to control on WhatsApp than on Facebook as text messages within the app are encrypted, whereas on Facebook, users can be tracked and shut down for posting standard-violating content.

Nikhil Pahwa, a technology expert said that WhatsApp’s platform “needs to evolve.” “The police are always going to be at a loss because the scale of WhatsApp usage is going to be difficult to contend with and they don’t have the manpower,” he said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced it will expand its outreach in India as the country’s 2019 general elections get closer. It has already announced two key features that could make it easier for users to identify fake news and stop its spreading.

“WhatsApp is working to make it clear when users have received forwarded information and provide controls to group administrators to reduce the spread of unwanted messages in private chats, said company spokesman, Carl Woog. “We’ve also seen people use WhatsApp to fight misinformation, including the police in India, news organizations and fact-checkers. We are working with a number of organizations to step up our education efforts so that people know how to spot fake news and hoaxes circulating online.”