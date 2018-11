Family claims son was lynched, but police say it was suicide

A St. Louis County family claims that their son was murdered by lynching in his backyard in north county, but police said Wednesday that they think the death was a suicide.

24-year-old Danye Jones was found hanging by a bed sheet tied around his neck from a tree in his backyard on the 11400 block of Criterion Avenue. Melissa McKinnies, his mother, has circulated a Facebook post that has gone viral worldwide, claiming that her son was lynched.

“They lynched my baby,” she wrote in a Facebook post that has since been removed.

In an interview on Wednesday, McKinnies said she knew her son did not kill himself. Being herself a Ferguson protester, she believes her son was targeted and murdered in retaliation for her activism.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that stories characterizing the death as a lynching have gone viral on social media; well-known publications have reported it as a fact, some even trying to connect the case to an often-shared theory that someone was systematically taking out young Ferguson protesters.

A rally to support the family was held Thursday at 5 p.m. in downtown Clayton.

However, St. Louis County Police spokesman Shawn McGuire said authorities believe Jones’ death was a suicide. McGuire argued that there were no signs of struggle or trauma to the body and that the family reported a suicide when they called 911. A determination of the cause of death is still pending results from toxicology tests.

McKinnies said that she has received death threats after helping organize mass protests in the aftermath of the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014, and she believes that someone wanted to kill her son.