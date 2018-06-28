Family of murdered cab driver looks for answers

Boris Iouioukine, a Laclede cab driver, was found dead in the 2500 block of Dodier on Monday night. He was 66 years old.
He was found at around 9:35 p.m. He was unconscious and not breathing. FOX 2 reports that he was bleeding from the back of his head from a puncture wound.
The next morning, his Laclede cab was found in the 10000 block of Duke Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood.
His daughter, Slava Iouioukine, told KMOV that she is still in disbelief. “For me, it’s very hard to even think that I’ll never see him again,” she said. Anna, also a daughter of Boris’, said that she hopes for the swift arrest of the people responsible. “I hope that they’re caught so this doesn’t happen to another person.”
Meanwhile, his colleagues remember him as a true man of service. Robert Glynn, a Laclede cab driver, said about Boris: “Hardworking. He did what the company wanted him to do. He served the public. Went where drivers wouldn’t go.”
Iouioukine came to America from Soviet Russia in 1989. He studied linguistics at a university in Russia, was fluent in six languages and had worked as a cab driver for 24 years.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Familia de taxista asesinado busca respuestas
Boris Iouioukine, un taxista de Laclede, fue encontrado muerto en la cuadra 2500 de Dodier el lunes por la noche. Él tenía 66 años.
Fue encontrado alrededor de las 9:35 p.m. Estaba inconsciente y no respiraba. FOX 2 informa que sangraba por la parte posterior de su cabeza debido a una herida punzante.
A la mañana siguiente, su taxi fue encontrado en la cuadra 10000 de Duke Drive en el vecindario de Castle Point.
Su hija, Slava Iouioukine, le dijo a KMOV que todavía no puede creerlo. “Para mí, es muy difícil pensar que nunca más volveré a verlo”, dijo Slava. Anna, también hija de Boris, dijo que espera el rápido arresto de las personas responsables. “Espero que los atrapen para que esto no le pase a otra persona”.
Mientras tanto, sus colegas lo recuerdan como un verdadero hombre de servicio. Robert Glynn, un taxista de Laclede, dijo sobre Boris: “Trabajador. Hacía lo que la compañía quería que hiciera. Él sirvió al público. Iba a donde otros conductores no iban”.
Iouioukine llegó a Estados Unidos desde la Rusia soviética en 1989. Estudió lingüística en una universidad en Rusia, hablaba con fluidez seis idiomas y había trabajado como taxista durante 24 años.
La policía le está pidiendo a cualquier persona con información que llame a CrimeStoppers al 1-866-371-8477.