Family of murdered cab driver looks for answers

Boris Iouioukine, a Laclede cab driver, was found dead in the 2500 block of Dodier on Monday night. He was 66 years old.

He was found at around 9:35 p.m. He was unconscious and not breathing. FOX 2 reports that he was bleeding from the back of his head from a puncture wound.

The next morning, his Laclede cab was found in the 10000 block of Duke Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood.

His daughter, Slava Iouioukine, told KMOV that she is still in disbelief. “For me, it’s very hard to even think that I’ll never see him again,” she said. Anna, also a daughter of Boris’, said that she hopes for the swift arrest of the people responsible. “I hope that they’re caught so this doesn’t happen to another person.”

Meanwhile, his colleagues remember him as a true man of service. Robert Glynn, a Laclede cab driver, said about Boris: “Hardworking. He did what the company wanted him to do. He served the public. Went where drivers wouldn’t go.”

Iouioukine came to America from Soviet Russia in 1989. He studied linguistics at a university in Russia, was fluent in six languages and had worked as a cab driver for 24 years.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.



